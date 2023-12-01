The 34 best personalized gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more

Mark & Graham

With a long list of friends, family and colleagues to shop for this year, it can feel daunting (and time-consuming) to come up with unique gift ideas for each person. Although a gift card works great for some gift givers and recipients, you may be searching for something that feels a bit more personal this year. Luckily, you don’t have to dedicate a ton of extra time to your holiday shopping to find something thoughtful with these personalized gift ideas.

Adding a custom monogram or special detail to one of these already-winning presents is a fast and easy way to elevate your gift. Not only does it ensure your giftee feels special with something that literally has their name or initials on it (no last-minute regifting here!) but each item also has a luxe tone, thanks to that customization, no matter your budget.

To help you nail the best personalized gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list, we rounded up our favorite ideas for men, women and children below.

Best personalized gifts under $25

Northwind Supply Personalized Leather Key Ring





Amazon

Isn’t it the best when you find a present at a great price that doesn’t look cheap? Here you go. Pick from nine leather colors and gold, silver or antique hardware, then customize this key ring with a name or initials.



$15 at Amazon

Yeti Rambler Tumbler





Yeti

Boasting double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps your cold drinks icy cold and your hot drinks piping hot, this tumbler is made of dishwasher-safe stainless steel. It’s also compatible with cup holders. Available in 12 colors, the tumbler can be customized on both sides with preloaded imagery, your own text, monograms and logos for no additional fee during the holidays.



From $20 at Yeti

DreamTree Prints Custom Star Map





Amazon

Simply fill in the exact date and location of a special moment (like your first kiss or a birthdate) and you’ll get a unique print that shows exactly what the stars looked like at that moment in time.



$21 at Amazon

DelightfulStamps Personalized Book Embosser





Etsy

With a custom book embosser, the book lover in your life can add a personal stamp to each new read, marking it as part of their personal collection. For this embosser, you can customize both the top and bottom lines as well as the letter in the middle, or you can opt for the monogram wood stamp or silk inking stamp options.



From $9 at Etsy

EGD Personalized Acrylic Spotify Plaque





Amazon

For the price of a couple lattes, you can get your loved one a sleek plaque dedicated to their favorite song. The song title, artist and photo are all completely customizable, and you can even add a code that brings you directly to the song on Spotify.



From $10 at Amazon

Art2TheExtreme Crayon Name Set





Etsy

Do you have any preschool or kindergarteners on your shopping list? Spell out their name in petite crayons, melted into swirly rainbow hues. No two are alike, and they arrive gift-boxed with a rainbow string tied into a bow.



From $20 at Etsy

CocoAndCarter Customized Wine Tumbler





Etsy

Hosting a holiday soiree for your besties or looking for a budget-friendly present with a personal touch? These bestselling wine tumblers make the perfect party favor or stocking stuffer.



From $6 at Etsy

Best personalized gifts under $50

Minted Custom House Portrait Art





Minted

Whether you get a custom portrait of their first home or the house they grew up in, this detailed drawing is a sentimental gift anyone will love. Choose from multiple color schemes, sizes and frame styles to create a piece of art they’ll cherish forever.



From $38 at Minted

Mark & Graham Foil-Debossed Leather Tassel Zipper Pouch,





Mark & Graham

This colorful leather pouch — complete with a playful tassel — keeps small essentials safe and organized in big bags. With 18 vibrant colorways and six different monogram styles to choose from, you can create a custom combo for each person you gift it to.



From $23 at Mark & Graham

TrendTeesApparel Custom Mama Sweatshirt With Kid Name on Sleeve





Etsy

Whether you’re gifting a new mom something for her first holiday season as a mama or shopping for one with years of experience, this comfortable hoodie will get the message right. Symbolizing her proud mama status, the personalized sweatshirt will keep her cozy all winter. It’s also available as a hoodie.



From $25 at Etsy

Williams Sonoma Authentic Hammered Copper Mug





Williams Sonoma

This gleaming mug is handmade by Turkish artisans. Lined with tin, it’s the classic cup for Moscow Mules, but it will keep any cold beverage nice and chilly, of course. It’s as useful a gift as a coffee mug but 100 times more interesting and unexpected.



From $21 at Williams Sonoma

OnlyGiftsDotCom Monogrammed Steak Iron





Etsy

For meat lovers and chefs who take pride in their skills at the grill, a branding iron to leave their mark on their handiwork will be a huge hit. It can be used on leather and wood too.



From $40 at Etsy

Mark & Graham Monogrammed Patch Travel Pouch





Mark & Graham

It’s all about the monogram with this roomy travel pouch. The best part is personalization is included: First, pick from one of eight different bag colors and then you can play with up to three letter patches, making these truly custom gifts.



$59 at Mark & Graham

Crate & Barrel Monogrammed Serving Board





Crate & Barrel

From a unique hostess gift to a meaningful Secret Santa present, this sleek monogrammed serving board stands out. Made from white marble and renewable mango wood with a hand-inlaid brass initial, this charcuterie board has a modern-meets-personal feel.



$50 at Crate & Barrel

Lands’ End Natural 5-Pocket Canvas Tote Bag





Lands' End

Seriously one of the most convenient bags a person could ever get, this durable tote can hold it all. It comes in four sizes with your choice of nine trim colors and has handle length and zipper options. Complete the perfect custom tote with an embroidered name or monogram available in 30 different colors.



From $17 at Lands’ End

CaitlynMinimalist Actual Handwriting Bracelet





CaitlynMinimalist Actual Handwriting Bracelet - Etsy

Take a message written by a loved one or their signature and transform their handwriting into a memorable piece of jewelry. All you have to do is upload an image of the handwritten text to send to the Etsy seller, and they will create a silver, 18-karat gold or rose gold bracelet at your length of choice. Talk about special!



$26 at Etsy

Lands’ End Suede Leather Moccasin Slippers





Lands' End

Keep her feet warm all winter with these cozy suede slippers. They’re lined with soft faux fur and have indoor-outdoor soles. You can add a single initial or two for an extra $8 so she’ll always know they’re hers.



From $30 at Lands’ End

Best personalized gifts under $100

Converse Custom Chuck Taylors





Converse

For a personalized gift they’ll wear all the time, get them a custom pair of Converse sneakers. You can change the color, width, material, design and more of these kicks, which come in high-top, low-top and practically every style in between.



From $80 at Converse

Caden Lane Custom Solid Color & Font Personalized Toddler Blanket





Caden Lane

Give the youngest recipients on your list a gift they’ll use for years to come: a personalized blanket with a modern feel. This throw-size blanket is made from a velvety material and has their name repeated for a custom design. From olive to dusty rose, the soft blanket is available in 14 background colors with three font options.



$68 at Caden Lane

BaubleBar Custom iPhone Case





Baublebar

Customize a phone case with their name on it for a present they’ll never forget. The case fits up to 12 characters and has a unique 3D design — it’s no wonder celebs like Hilary Duff and Molly Sims have been seen with these cases before.



$72 at Baublebar

PetCreativo Custom Embroidered Pet Sweatshirt





Etsy

For those with the cutest pet on the planet, this custom embroidered pet sweatshirt will blow their minds. All you have to do is upload a picture of their beloved pet’s face and it gets transformed into a work of embroidered art. It comes in five colors and has room for up to three animals.



From $49 at Etsy

New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle





New York Times Custom Front Page Puzzle - Uncommon Goods

How cool is this? The actual front page of the New York Times on a significant date of your choice, memorialized as a 500- or 1,000-piece puzzle. Order their birthday, wedding date or graduation date, then get ready for a gush of gratitude.



From $55 at Uncommon Goods

Paravel Packing Cube Quad





Paravel Packing Cube Quad - Paravel

This season, upgrade your loved one’s packing cube game while giving the gift of suitcase organization. This set of four fits perfectly into the brand’s Aviator Carry-On and will neatly corral all their stuff, whether they’re packing by item — undergarments, swimwear, shirts and more — or by outfit. You can add up to a nine-letter monogram that is embroidered directly onto the recycled, water-resistant nylon material.



From $65 at Paravel

Shutterfly Gallery of One Monogram Fleece Photo Blanket





Shutterfly

Whether you’re putting the cutest member of their family (human or doggo) on display or are opting for a group shot, this custom blanket showcases a favorite photo and name in the coziest way possible. Not only do you have three size options but you can choose from microfiber fleece, plush fleece or Sherpa for the ultimate super-soft blanket that’s machine-washable.



From $70 at Shutterfly

Personalization Mall Embroidered Leather Toiletry Bag





Personalization Mall Personalized Tan Leather Toiletry Bag - Personalization Mall

This handsome leather toiletry bag is one of Personalization Mall’s most popular items. It’s available in tan or black leather and can be embroidered with a one-, two- or three-letter monogram for free. It has a roomy main compartment for shampoos, toothbrushes and more, not to mention a side pocket for smaller items and a side handle for easy carrying.



$70 at Personalization Mall

Violet and Pine Modern Monogram Pickleball Paddle





Zazzle

Whether they are new to the game or are an established pickleball pro, they’ll play like the champion they are with this custom paddle. Pick from eight different colors and then play around with monogram or initial fonts, sizes and placement for a truly personalized present straight out of their pickleball dreams.



$81 at Zazzle

Damhorst Toys & Puzzles Personalized Wooden Child’s Name Puzzle Stool





Amazon

Give them a step up in life with this custom stool that doubles as a personalized puzzle. Made from solid pine wood, the stool rocks primary colors and can accommodate names of up to eight letters. For longer monikers, a larger size stool is available for $145.



$100 at Amazon

Best personalized gifts over $100

Eberjey Gisele Tencel Modal Long PJ Set





Eberjey

A pair of buttery-soft pajamas that you melt into is a luxe treat for anyone — just ask Oprah, who previously picked these jammies as one of her favorites. This long set from Eberjey comes in 26 colors and is made from Tencel that can be monogrammed for an additional $15 (but note that personalization will take up to 12 business days).



From $138 at Eberjey

Pottery Barn Waffle-Weave Resort Robe





Pottery Barn

Give the gift of hotel luxury from home with this vacation-worthy waffle-weave robe. The waffle-weave terry cloth feels straight out of a spa and can be monogrammed for $15 with one of 10 different design options.



From $129 at Pottery Barn

Mark & Graham Wood-and-Marble Appetizer Serving Platter





Mark & Graham

For the ultimate host, this personalized charcuterie board will be their new favorite way to serve appetizers. The wood-and-marble serving platter comes with three condiment bowls and has the option of 34 laser-engraved monogramming styles for an additional $12.50.



From $129 at Mark & Graham

Cuyana Tech Carryall





Cuyana

This polished case is an editor favorite for keeping your laptop safe and looking like a professional while working on the go. The Italian double-faced leather case comes in two sizes and four colors, and you can add a gold foil monogram on the flap for $15. It secures with a magnetic closure and can be used with any bag (but it also snaps into Cuyana’s System Tote).



From $198 at Cuyana

Leatherology Kessler Medium Duffel





Leatherology

Upgrade their travel game with this sleek leather duffel bag with an adjustable shoulder strap and cotton twill lining. Made from full-grain leather that comes in five colors, this weekend bag is available in two sizes (or a matching set) and can be personalized with debossing, hand painting or trapunto monogramming for an additional fee.



From $360 at Leatherology

Uncommon Goods Personalized Initial Throw Blanket





Uncommon Goods

This holiday season — and beyond — they will love snuggling up with this 100% cotton blanket that boldly rocks your chosen initial and turns it into a repeating geometric pattern. Made in North Carolina, this tasseled throw is a cozy size at 50 by 60 inches.



$165 at Uncommon Goods

Away The Carry-On Flex





Away

We’re big fans of Away’s Carry-On Flex for its optional zipper expansion that buys you an additional 2.25 inches (and 7 more liters) of carrying space to accommodate your shopping spree in the souvenir shop. When it comes to customizing the piece, the bag can accommodate three characters on the suitcase or the luggage tag.



From $325 at Away

