34 cute and fun Valentine's Day gifts kids will love

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids 2023.

Valentine's Day isn't just for romantic love! It's also the best time to let your littles know how much you mean to them. Treat them to something they will love as much as you love them.

Whether you are looking for Valentine's Day gifts for a boy or a girl, and whether you're ready to spoil your toddle or your tween, we have the definitive list of the best Valentine's Day gifts for kids. From gifts like Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear and candy to the latest trendy toys, these gifts run the gamut from cute to cool and will have them seeing hearts.

1. For The Mandalorian fan: A baby Grogu that’s filled with love

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Baby Yoda

You probably already know that Build-a-Bear is perfect for creating cuddly, personalized bear friends, but did you know that you can also make snuggly stuffies of all sorts of animal friends and—even more exciting—some of your favorite movie characters! This year's best-seller is, no surprise: A wide-eyed Baby Yoda, aka Grogu from The Mandalorian. Make him extra festive by adding fun, Valentine-themed accessories that make him ready to spread some love!

$57 Build-a-Bear

2. For the one who loves a story: An Eric Carle-inspired Magna-Tile set

This set can be paired with any other Magna-Tile set.

Eric Carle's beautiful artwork and nature-inspired children's stories are colorful with whimsy and wonderment. The Very Hungry Caterpillar has been a best-seller for over 30 years and is one of his most beloved books, and inspired the bestselling Love From the Very Hungry Caterpillar. This sweet Magna-Tile set by CreateOn takes images from these books and turns them into an adorable play set that kids will be so excited to see come to life.

$45 at Maisonette

3. For the one who likes a good squish: Valentine-themed Squishmallows

Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Squishmallows

Lovable Squishmallows are ever-popular and will have kids from toddlers to tweens seeing hearts. This Valentine's Day-themed Squishmallow will easily become your loved ones favorite stuffed animal.

$24 at Amazon

4. For the one who loves surprises: An unwrapping toy filled with retro gifts

For a fun and retro unboxing.

Get ready for a flurry of surprises with this clever gift filled with retro-themed toys. Made in the U.S. in a small, family-owned business in Oregon, each layer of this crepe paper wrapped heart unwinds to reveal a new trinket or toy. From fortune tellers to confetti poppers, this gift is sure to bring some festive flair to Valentine’s Day.

$24 at Uncommon Goods

5. For the one who likes their bling: Cool kids’ goggles with tons of sparkle

These goggles are covered in little candy hearts.

They’ll be the star of the swimming pool with these funky, sparkly goggles. With a little style and a lot of substance, these kids' swim goggles feature UV protection and an anti-fog coating, making them cool to wear and full of function. Encrusted with "candy" hearts and a colorful popsicle-styled silicone sizer, makes them extra sweet.

$26 at Maisonette

6. For the one who loves the trendy toys: A squishy little play pack

These fun little toys each have their own unique personalities.

Let's introduce you to My Squishy Little Snack Pack for Valentine's Day. Like My Squishy Little Dumplings, the Snack Pack set is filled with interactive features and quirky personality traits. Each snack pack, including two characters in each box, offers a surprise accessory and a bag of five bonus mini charm poppers.

$6 at Walmart

7. For the cuddly fashionista: Gund P.Lushes

This plush toy is for the impossibly fashionable kid.

These fashion-forward plush pets are a style squad of premium small stuffed animals. With names like Bianca Bling and Cala Bassetthound, these Kardashian-like cuddlers are perfect for any pint-sized trendsetters.

$9 at Amazon

8. For the one who loves their friends: A DIY frame decorating kit

This fun craft will up their frame game

For the kid who likes to creatively express themselves: This DIY kit gives them everything they need to make a cool photo frame as a keepsake or as a gift. Filled with love- and Valentine-themed stickers and stamps, this is just right for unleashing creativity and expressing devotion towards the special people in their lives.

$11 at Amazon

9. For the one who loves candy: Dylan's Candy Valentine's Box

Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Dylan's Candy

Featuring Valentine’s delights from around the world, this Valentine’s Variety Tackle Box is every candy lover's dream. Inside you'll find colorful and a carefully curated box ready to be gifted with love this Valentine's.

$30 at Dylan's Candy Bar

10. For the one who loves science: A Kiwi Crate

Gifts for Kids 2019: Kiwi Crate

Spark a love for STEAM with a Kiwi Crate. These subscription gift boxes are some of our favorites for hands-on, kid-friendly rainy day activities. With offerings for kids ages 2 and up, these subscription kits blend art and science for fun activities that get kids excited to learn, all the while sparking creative problem solving.

From $24 at KiwiCo

11. For the one who loves to cuddle: A lovey little Care Bear

No two of these Care Bears are exactly alike

For the kid who cares a lot, the newly debuted Togetherness Bear by Care Bears takes this throwback favorite and gives it a new twist. No two of these Care Bears are alike, so your child can revel in their individuality with this snuggly friend.

$14 at Walmart

12. For the one who is anti-hearts: A red fire truck

Valentine's gifts for kids: A Green Toys firetruck

Valentine's Day doesn't have to be all hearts and kisses. This awesome fire truck incorporates the vibrant red hue of the season without being so literal. This toy is made from 100% recycled milk jugs so your kids can show their love for the earth, while playing with their new toy.

$14 at Amazon

13. For the kid who likes Pop Its: A heart-shaped popper pouch

Valentine's gifts for kids: A Pop Its purse

If there is a kid who doesn't like Pop Its, we haven't met them. This quilted pouch not only looks super stylish, it is the perfect fidget piece for the Pop Its-obsessed.

$18 at Paper Source

14. For the one who loves story time: A best-selling book by Joanna Gaines

Valentine's gifts for kids: A new book by Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines seems to get everything right. This beautifully illustrated best-selling story book, written by the home décor and lifestyle guru, is a lesson in creativity, collaboration and acceptance. It will make a warm addition to your bedtime story rotation.

$12 at Amazon

15. For the resident Cupid: A bow and arrow set

Valentine's gifts for kids: An archery set

For your little god or goddess of love, how about a light-up bow and arrow set? This kid-friendly set includes six 20-inch suction cup arrows, bow, bull's eye target and an arrow quiver. This comes in a range of color options but, for a festive pop, we are partial to pink.

$30 at Amazon

16. For the one who likes to be the center of their own story: A personalized pop-up book

Valentine's gifts for kids: A Wonderbly personalize book

This Wonderbly title is about enjoying the little moments of your child's earliest years. Little ones will enjoy feeling the love from their fingers to their toes, and they'll be so excited to see and hear their name as the center of the story as they peek through the pages.

$35 at Wonderbly

17. For the one who loves animals: Calico Critters Cute Couple

Valentine's gifts for kids: Calico Critters

Calico Critters—the adorable animal line—has a perfect pair of furry figurines for Valentine’s Day. Stella and Cinnamon rabbit are all gussied up for a date, and the set includes a romantic touch: a tiny bouquet of roses

$23 at Amazon

18. For the one who is teething: A macaron teether

Valentine's gifts for kids: Dessert teethers

Gift your teething babe something to sink her teeth into. This pastel toy activity set includes a trio of jingly macarons plus a doughnut rattle. The macarons can be attached to a stroller for on-the-go fun.

$9 at Walmart

19. For the one who is socially-conscious: Maya Angelou Barbie

Valentine's gifts for kids: Maya Angelou Barbie

February isn’t just when we celebrate Valentine’s Day, it’s also Black History Month. Give your kid a socially conscious gift for the occasion with this Barbie doll that is modeled after author and educator Dr. Maya Angelou. She holds a tiny copy of her beloved book I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings. What a beautiful gift for the Barbie fan in your life.

$27 at Target

20. For the one who loves smooches: Kissy the Penguin

Valentine's gifts for kids: Kissy the Penguin

This 12-inch, interactive baby penguin is all about the smooches! This cute little toy will be your baby's favorite valentine, and they will love pressing Kissy's feet and watching her move her wings and blow kisses. Kissy also plays “Frère Jacques.

$32 at Amazon

21. For the one who wants a Nerf gun upgrade: Zuru X-shot FaZe Clan Respawn

Valentine's gifts for kids: An X-shot

If your kids prefer an action-packed gift over a sweet, sentimental one, we recommend Zuru's new FaZe Clan lineup. Zuru has always scored high in our testing for Nerf guns and water guns. Their aim is always on target, and they are always built for fun. Plus, the red pellets hit the perfect hue for Valentine's Day gifting.

$12 at Target

22. For the culinary artist: A chocolate pen

Make all sorts of cool, 3D chocolate art!

Every note is sweeter when it’s written in chocolate. Whether your kid is a baker or a doodler, they’ll love the 3-D candy and cake toppers they can make with this fun pen that melts chocolate into fun shapes and designs.

$16 at Amazon

23. For the one with star power: Their own karaoke microphone

Valentine's gifts for kids: A kids' karaoke mic

Whether your kid dreams of singing on a stage or croons in the bathtub, they'll love this fun, feature-filled microphone. Not only does this colorful, metallic karaoke mic make them look like a rock star, but it also pairs wirelessly with Bluetooth so they can perform their best karaoke songs right at home. It also comes in various bright and metallic hues, so they can have one in their favorite color.

$19 at Amazon

24. For the cool gamer: A shirt that expresses their real love

Valentine's gifts for kids: A gamer shirt

They may not be ready for romance, but they've already found their first love: Gaming. If their heart is with their gaming console, they'll love this cool shirt that expresses their greatest heart's desire

$12 at Etsy

25. For the one who loves Mother Earth: Love the Earth book

Valentine's gifts for kids: Love the Earth book

What better Valentine is there than Mother Earth? Help your little one show love for our planet with this kid-friendly read. It’s full of helpful information on issues like climate change, as well as quizzes, activities and more.

$10 at American Girl

26. For the one who loves to rock out: A mini guitar

Valentine's gifts for kids: Loog Mini Guitar

Loog’s quality guitars are the perfect starter instruments for kiddos, and although they’re a bigger gift, Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to give one. Loog’s app and flashcards make learning to play easy for little ones. (If red isn’t your kid’s favorite, the guitar also comes in pink, green, yellow, white and black.

$85 at Amazon

27. For the one who loves to "bake": A Melissa & Doug cake

Valentine's gifts for kids: A Melissa & Doug cake

Gift a Melissa & Doug celebration cake, and your littlest child can celebrate Valentine’s Day again and again! The wood confection has three layers that kids can “cut” into with the included serving knife, and it has a "candle" and fun little heart-shaped confections to keep things festive.

$17 at Amazon

28. For the one who loves accessories: Pink sunnies

Valentine's gifts for kids: WeeFarers sunglasses

Give the gift of sun protection—and adorable photo ops! WeeFarers are sunglasses for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with durable frames, the highest sun protection rating (UV400) and an adjustable strap. Pink isn’t the only option; black, tortoise, white and blue are also available.

$35 at Amazon

29. For the one who loves trendy stuff: A 5-Surprise mini fashion set

Valentine's gifts for kids: 5-Surprise Mini-Fashion

Each 5-Surprise ball has a tiny fashion pup and even teensier accessories to keep them fashion-forward. Your little fashionista's heart will burst over how cute this little toy is.

$15 at Amazon

30. For the one who loves story time: A Yoto Player

Valentine's gifts for kids: Yoto Player

One thing our kids don’t need more of screen time, which is why the Yoto Player is so appealing and why it's beloved by the parenting team at Reviewed. This gadget is an audio speaker that kids can control using pre-recorded audio cards. The starter pack includes a podcast, audiobook, music and activities. Kids pop in a card and settle in to listen, like tape players of yore! Additional cards are sold separately.

$110 at Amazon

31. For the one who loves jewelry: PlusPlus jewelry kit

Valentine's gifts for kids: PlusPlus jewelry kit

Kids love jewelry, but they love it even more when they can create their own? This kit from PlusPlus includes 400 glittery jewel and gold-colored plastic pieces, plus a base plate and guide book for 3-D jewelry creation. This is a great Valentine’s Day activity for the 5- to 12-year-old set.

$27 at Amazon

32. For the one who is a budding makeup artist: Their own makeup bag

Valentine's gifts for kids: Litti Pretti Makeup Kit

Valentine colors, hearts, and bows abound in this pretend makeup set. The 11 pieces are realistic, but don’t worry, parents, there’s no actual makeup here. It’s all kid-safe foam, rubber and plastic. Your toddler will be so busy pretending they won’t mind a bit.

$22 at Amazon

33. For the one who dreams of adventure: Their own VW camper van

Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Playmobil camper van

Playmobil's camper van play set is just the right shade of red for your kids to fall in love with. With camping and camper vans being so popular right now, this funky VW bus is a retro throwback that’s fun to play with campside, and it's also on-trend. The toy is equipped with a kitchen and sleeping area and all the accessories needed for an epic road trip.

$33 at Amazon

34. For the punny one: A witty sort of whoopee cushion

Best Valentine's Day gifts for kids: Valentine-themed whoopee cushions

Maybe the idea of Valentine's Day makes them blush. Maybe they're in their potty humor phase. Maybe they just love a good play on words. Whatever the case, this hilarious whoopee cushion set will have them howling. Bonus? These come in sets of 12, so they can hand some out to friends.

$21 at Walmart

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 34 best Valentine's Day gifts for kids for 2023