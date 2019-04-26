Super-Quick Dinners That Are So Much Better Than Takeout

It's 4 pm and you're still not sure what you're making for dinner? No problem. Preparing weeknight dinners shouldn't have to be a big to-do. All you need is an easy-to-follow recipe that doesn't take hours to make, and that's exactly what these deliver. These full-of-flavor recipes developed and tested by the Woman's Day Test Kitchen are full of flavor without taking a ton of time to prep or cook. So you can have a good-for-you meal on the table in less time than it would take delivery to show up.