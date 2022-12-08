With 34% institutional ownership, Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN) is a favorite amongst the big guns

If you want to know who really controls Flughafen Zürich AG (VTX:FHZN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Flughafen Zürich, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Flughafen Zürich?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Flughafen Zürich already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Flughafen Zürich, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Flughafen Zürich is not owned by hedge funds. Canton of Zurich is currently the company's largest shareholder with 33% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Lazard Asset Management LLC and City of Zurich Pension Fund, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.0%.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Flughafen Zürich

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Flughafen Zürich AG. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own CHF8.4m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 32% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

