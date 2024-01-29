An Austin resident is a whole lot richer after claiming a $34 million Lotto Texas jackpot. In a press release, Lotto Texas says the winner won the prize in a drawing on Dec. 30, 2023.

The winning Quick Pick ticket, which matched all six of the numbers drawn (6-7-23-34-37-50), was purchased at the H-E-B Food Store at 7025 Village Center Drive in North Austin.

While the claimant is staying anonymous, Lotto Texas has noted the winner is an Austin resident. The cash value option was selected by the claimant when they bought the ticket, meaning they won $20,205,534.60 before taxes.

The next Lotto Texas drawing is Monday night at 10:12 pm. Drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday each week.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: $34 million Texas Lotto jackpot won by Austin resident at H-E-B