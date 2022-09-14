The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

Alex Lockie
·3 min read
Frogs
FrogsAmarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

You probably know that a group of wolves is called a pack or that a group of puppies is called a litter, but there are many collective nouns for animals that are much less well-known and frankly very strange.

Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:

A shrewdness of apes

Chimpanzees in Kibale National Park in Uganda.
Chimpanzees in Kibale National Park in Uganda.Yannick Tylle via Getty Images

A congregation of alligators

A turtle lies on top of an alligators back at the Summit Zoo in Panama City August 10, 2012.
REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cauldron of bats

Bracken Cave Bats, Texas
Flickr / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters

A sloth or sleuth of bears

Bears in Grand Teton National Park.
Bears in Grand Teton National Park.Johnny Johnson via Getty Images

A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo

buffaloes water iraq
Two buffaloes gather by the waters of the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. Picture taken February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A clowder, clutter, pounce, dout, nuisance, glorying, or a glare of cats

AOSHIMA Japan cats
Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015.REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An army of caterpillars

Caterpillars walking on leaf
Caterpillars walking on leaf.Oleksandr Chornyi via Getty Images

A caravan of camels

Camels
CamelsJohn M Lund Photography Inc via Getty Images

A coalition of cheetahs

Cheetahs
CheetahsPradeep Ravi / 500px via Getty Images

A murder of crows

Crows
CrowsDavid Akers / 500px via Getty Images

A cowardice of dogs

Dogs
DogsAlexandra Robins via Getty Images

A pod of dolphins

Tokyo, Japan: Japan reopens an Aquarium with trained dolphins and whales, despite drawing international criticism over their whaling practices.
Dolphins and whales jump out of the water at a media preview for the Epson Aqua Park Shinagawa aquarium's re-opening in Tokyo, July 6, 2015.REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A convocation of eagles

bald eagle
REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson

A parade of elephants

circus elephant Mario Tama Getty final
Mario Tama/Getty

A business of ferrets

Ferret
FerretTina Riches / EyeEm via Getty Images

An army of frogs

Frogs
FrogsAmarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

A tower of giraffes

Giraffes
GiraffesJames Warwick via Getty Images

A flamboyance of flamingos

flamingos
Snow falls on a flock of flamingos standing on a snow-covered field at a wildlife zoo in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A bloat, or a thunder of hippopotamuses

Hippos
HipposImage Source via Getty Images

A smack of jellyfish

Jellyfish
JellyfishPhotography by Zack Podratz via Getty Images

A troop or mob of kangaroos

group of kangaroos
REUTERS/Stefan Postles

A conspiracy of lemurs

Lemurs
Lemurs© Justin Lo via Getty Images

A troop or barrel of monkeys

Monkeys
MonkeysJulian Gunther via Getty Images

A romp, a family, or a raft of otters

Otters
OttersArthur Morris via Getty Images

A prickle of porcupines

Porcupines
PorcupinesMartin Harvey via Getty Images

An unkindness of ravens

Raven
Raven`Ugo Bukudjian / EyeEm via Getty Images

A colony or warren of rabbits

Rabbits
RabbitsFiona McAllister Photography via Getty Images

A crash of rhinoceroses

This baby rhino is helping to save her species.
Courtesy of San Diego Zoo

A dray or scurry of squirrels

Squirrels
SquirrelsVicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography via Getty Images

An ambush or streak of tigers

Tigers
TigersMark Newman via Getty Images

A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys

Turkeys
TurkeysNick David via Getty Images

A venue of vultures

Vultures feast on a road kill as commuters pass by in Great Falls, Virginia in this February 20, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/Files
File photo of vultures feasting on a road kill in Great Falls VirginiaThomson Reuters

A wisdom of wombats

Wombat
WombatAndrew Aylett via Getty Images

A zeal of zebras

Zebras
ZebrasJames Warwick via Getty Images

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories