The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

You probably know that a group of wolves is called a pack or that a group of puppies is called a litter, but there are many collective nouns for animals that are much less well-known and frankly very strange.

Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:

A shrewdness of apes

Chimpanzees in Kibale National Park in Uganda. Yannick Tylle via Getty Images

A congregation of alligators

REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A cauldron of bats

Flickr / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Headquarters

A sloth or sleuth of bears

Bears in Grand Teton National Park. Johnny Johnson via Getty Images

A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo

Two buffaloes gather by the waters of the Chebayesh marsh in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, February 11, 2015. Picture taken February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A clowder, clutter, pounce, dout, nuisance, glorying, or a glare of cats

Cats crowd around village nurse and Ozu city official Atsuko Ogata as she carries a bag of cat food to the designated feeding place on Aoshima Island in Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

An army of caterpillars

Caterpillars walking on leaf. Oleksandr Chornyi via Getty Images

A caravan of camels

Camels John M Lund Photography Inc via Getty Images

A coalition of cheetahs

Cheetahs Pradeep Ravi / 500px via Getty Images

A murder of crows

Crows David Akers / 500px via Getty Images

A cowardice of dogs

Dogs Alexandra Robins via Getty Images

A pod of dolphins

Dolphins and whales jump out of the water at a media preview for the Epson Aqua Park Shinagawa aquarium's re-opening in Tokyo, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A convocation of eagles

REUTERS/ Lucy Nicholson

A parade of elephants

Mario Tama/Getty

A business of ferrets

Ferret Tina Riches / EyeEm via Getty Images

An army of frogs

Frogs Amarasiri Peasena Wigemanna / 500px via Getty Images

A tower of giraffes

Giraffes James Warwick via Getty Images

A flamboyance of flamingos

Snow falls on a flock of flamingos standing on a snow-covered field at a wildlife zoo in Hefei, Anhui province January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A bloat, or a thunder of hippopotamuses

Hippos Image Source via Getty Images

A smack of jellyfish

Jellyfish Photography by Zack Podratz via Getty Images

A troop or mob of kangaroos

REUTERS/Stefan Postles

A conspiracy of lemurs

Lemurs © Justin Lo via Getty Images

A troop or barrel of monkeys

Monkeys Julian Gunther via Getty Images

A romp, a family, or a raft of otters

Otters Arthur Morris via Getty Images

A prickle of porcupines

Porcupines Martin Harvey via Getty Images

An unkindness of ravens

Raven` Ugo Bukudjian / EyeEm via Getty Images

A colony or warren of rabbits

Rabbits Fiona McAllister Photography via Getty Images

A crash of rhinoceroses

Courtesy of San Diego Zoo

A dray or scurry of squirrels

Squirrels Vicki Jauron, Babylon and Beyond Photography via Getty Images

An ambush or streak of tigers

Tigers Mark Newman via Getty Images

A rafter, gang, or posse of turkeys

Turkeys Nick David via Getty Images

A venue of vultures

File photo of vultures feasting on a road kill in Great Falls Virginia Thomson Reuters

A wisdom of wombats

Wombat Andrew Aylett via Getty Images

A zeal of zebras

Zebras James Warwick via Getty Images

