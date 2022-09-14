The 34 oddest names for groups of animals

You probably know that a group of wolves is called a pack or that a group of puppies is called a litter, but there are many collective nouns for animals that are much less well-known and frankly very strange.
Find the oddest of these collective nouns in the slides below:
A shrewdness of apes
A congregation of alligators
A cauldron of bats
A sloth or sleuth of bears
A gang or an obstinacy of buffalo
A clowder, clutter, pounce, dout, nuisance, glorying, or a glare of cats
