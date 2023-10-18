34-year-old arrested in Harlan Ranch mail theft, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after a Harlan Ranch resident reported suspicious activity near a community mailbox, according to Clovis Police officers.

Police say that shortly after 3 a.m. a resident near Richmond and N. Pamela in Clovis called to report suspicious activity near a community mailbox. Officers say they responded and located two suspects in a car in the area. Officers say the driver was arrested without incident, however, the passenger ran from officers and was not located or identified.

Upon searching the subject and his car, officers say they located a handgun, stolen mail, methamphetamine, and burglary tools. The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Lee Vue of Fresno. Officers say Vue was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several charges including being a felon in possession of a loaded handgun, possession of stolen mail, methamphetamine, and burglary tools, and violating his probation.

Anyone with any more information is asked to call Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.

