34-year-old charged after police accuse him of sexually assaulting minor in Bluffton

A Bluffton man has been arrested on charges of assaulting a minor on Jan. 4, law enforcement officials say.

Lester Johnson, 34, of Bluffton was charged on Jan. 6 with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 4, said Lt. Christian Gonzales from the Bluffton Police Department. Johnson came in for questioning after a member of the victim’s family reported it to police.

If convicted of the felony, Johnson could be sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison, per the S.C. Code of Laws.

As of Monday, Johnson remained in custody at the detention center in Beaufort. An attorney for Johnson has not been assigned, court documents show.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual assault, help can be reached at the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.