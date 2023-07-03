Officer killed at hospital in struggle with man after ‘domestic dispute,’ IN cops say

An Indiana police officer and a 34-year-old man are dead following an armed struggle at a hospital on July 3, officials say.

Sgt. Heather Glenn, a 20-year veteran of the Tell City Police Department, was investigating a “domestic dispute” after a woman showed up at Perry County Memorial Hospital with injuries, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

Glenn and other officers left the hospital to search for Sean Hubert, the other person involved in the domestic dispute, the release said. The next day, the victim told hospital staff that Hubert was on his way to the hospital.

Police headed back to the hospital, found Hubert, and Glenn tried to arrest him, officials said. He resisted and Glenn attempted to shoot him with ”an electronic-controlled weapon,” which failed, leading to a struggle.

Hubert pulled out a firearm and shot Glenn, police said. Fellow officers returned fire, hitting Hubert, according to investigators. Both Glenn and Hubert received medical attention but died from their wounds.

“Sergeant Glenn was a well-respected officer and pillar in her community,” the release said.

Tell City police chief Derrick Lawalin said Glenn was “a good friend to everyone and will be sadly missed, but not forgotten.”

Glenn is the daughter of a retired police officer, an April 6 Facebook post by the Tell City Police Department shows.

Tell City is roughly 150 miles south of Indianapolis.

‘Devoted and loving’ father fatally shot in attack outside Alabama restaurant, reports say

Mom shoots teen son multiple times in fight over game console, Georgia police say

Masked robbers ambush and kill 27-year-old sitting on cliff in Texas trail, cops say

Neighbor uses cop’s radio to get help after he’s dragged by a car, Tennessee cops say