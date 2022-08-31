A 34-year-old Fond du Lac man is charged with intentional homicide in the fatal shooting of Brandon Johnson

FOND DU LAC – A 34-year-old man has been charged in the Aug. 20 fatal shooting of Brandon Johnson.

Timothy D. Brown of Fond du Lac is charged with first-degree intentional homicide through use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony. He made his initial appearance Wednesday in Fond du Lac County Circuit Court.

Johnson, 40, was found dead Aug. 20 from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200 block of Marquette Street.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man charged in Aug. 20 fatal shooting on Marquette Street