34-year-old killed by suspected drag racer going over 100 mph, Tennessee cops say

A 34-year-old dad died after the car he was driving was hit by a suspected drag racer going over 100 miles per hour, Tennessee police and loved ones say.

Nashville police said Jacob Barnhardt died the afternoon of March 6 after he was involved in a three-car wreck with a driver who lost control.

Barnhardt was driving in a northbound lane when a driver on the opposite side of the highway, Patrick Ewin, lost control of his Dodge Charger Hellcat and crossed into Barnhardt’s lane, police said in a March 6 news release. Ewin, 31, was driving over 100 miles per hour when he lost control, police said, and surveillance footage shows him racing another car.

After hitting Barnhardt, Ewin hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, police said. The pickup truck driver was uninjured.

Officials extricated Barnhardt from his car and transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

Ewin was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before he was taken to jail, police said. He is charged with vehicular homicide by recklessness.

Loved ones shared memorials for Barnhardt on social media.

“Heaven gained a great one far too soon!! For sure one of the best friends I have ever known. Thank you for everything,” one friend wrote in a Facebook post. “Pray for his family & children. Sending all the love and strength.”

“Gone too soon,” another friend posted on their Facebook story.

