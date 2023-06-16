34-year-old King City man accused of attempted murder in Livingston stabbing attack

A 34-year old King City man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a Livingston woman was stabbed multiple times earlier this month, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Jorge Luis Alvarez, 34, of King City turned himself in to the King City Police Department and was transported to the Merced County Jail, according to a Facebook post by the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Alvarez was booked into the jail on Monday and charged with attempted murder and other domestic violence charges.

The incident occurred on June 4 when deputies responded to a call of a stabbing at a business on Peach Avenue in Livingston. Deputies located a woman who had been stabbed multiple times when they arrived at the scene.

The victim gave deputies a description of the reported assailant before she was transported to a local hospital.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau issued a warrant for Alvarez’s arrest and detectives reached out to the King City Police Department for assistance with bringing Alvarez into custody.

Alvarez’s bond was set at $800,000, according to jail records.