The Knoxville Police Department has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Jan. 31 as Tyler Beck, 34, of Knoxville.

At around 8:15 a.m. Jan. 31, officers were dispatched to the fatal crash on McKamey Road at Saint Lucia Lane, in the Holiday Hills neighborhood of West Knoxville, a police department spokesperson said in a press release.

Beck was riding a motorcycle east on McKamey Road when he struck the side of a large pickup truck that was trying to turn left onto Saint Lucia Lane, the release said. Beck was pronounced at the scene.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 34-year-old Knoxville motorcyclist killed in crash