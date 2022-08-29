34-year-old Lebanon resident charged with trafficking cocaine

A 34-year-old Lebanon resident is facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly intending to distribute 500 grams of cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Warionex Martinez-Medina was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses. The indictment alleges that on March 24, Martinez-Medina possessed at least 500 grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute it, said U.S. Attorney for the Middle District Gerard M. Karam, in a press release. The indictment also alleges that Martinez-Medina possessed a handgun that he would use to allegedly facilitate those sales.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, according to officials. The program brings together all levels of law enforcement and community leaders to reduce violent crime and gun violence.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening the program in an attempt to foster trust and legitimacy in communities and supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence.

In 2021, overdose deaths jumped 15% from a year earlier, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reported that there were 24,538 overdose deaths in 2021 from cocaine use, a 4,611 increase from 2020.

The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is imprisonment for life, according to officials. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: 34-year-old Lebanon resident charged with cocaine trafficking