34-year-old man arrested after trying to kidnap women in Miami and Miami Beach, police say

Police arrested a 34-year-old man who they say tried to kidnap two women in Miami and Miami Beach.

Camilo Andres Pedraza faces two counts of attempted kidnapping, one of sexual battery with no serious injury and another of stalking, to which he pleaded not guilty on Monday, Miami-Dade County court records show. A judge also ordered him to stay away from one of the victims.

The Miami resident remained behind bars at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $26,000 bond as of Monday afternoon.

According to a Miami police report, one of the victims left a Ross Dress for Less clothing store in Coral Gables around 8 p.m. Nov. 2 and began walking eastbound on Coral Way to go home in what should normally be about a 30-minute walk. After making several turns, she held her cellphone and turned on its back light to see where she was going as she neared the intersection of Southwest 22nd Avenue and 24th Street.

Moments later, detectives say Pedraza ran up to the victim from behind, squatted down, grabbed her by the waist and tried to pick her up in the 2200 block of Southwest 24th Street. The woman screamed and a neighbor came outside to see what was going on. Pedraza let her go, causing her to fall onto the ground, and then he ran westbound on 24th Street, investigators say.

Minutes after the attack, however, the victim told cops she exited her home to go to her vehicle when she saw Pedraza walking “very slowly” by her fence. They made eye contact, and the woman said she got “an unsettling feeling” about him. She entered her home and asked her father to walk her to the car when they heard someone yell outside. That’s when her dad ran after the suspect until he lost sight of him, according to police.

Security cameras captured Pedraza parking a black Toyota Corolla on the corner of Southwest 25th Avenue and 22nd Terrace, exiting the vehicle, putting on a hat and walking in the direction of the woman, detectives say. They say he was then seen on video walking around the area before running back to his car and driving away.

Pedraza’s cellphone data also places him in the area of the clothing store and later in the area of the attempted kidnapping at the time of the incident, detectives say.

His attorney didn’t immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for comment.

Did Pedraza try to kidnap a woman in Miami Beach?

This wasn’t the last time that Miami investigators were alerted of Pedraza.

On March 1, a Miami Beach police detective contacted them about a kidnapping attempt with an “identical” pattern in their jurisdiction. After reviewing this case, Miami detectives determined that the suspect on both attacks drove an “identical Toyota Corolla” and had “the same physical build.”

In the Miami Beach case, the offender followed a woman, ran up to her, grabbed her and groped her, according to the Miami police report. Police say he then fled after she began to panic and bystanders were alerted. The date and address of the Miami Beach kidnapping attempt wasn’t included in the report. Miami Beach police didn’t immediately respond to the Herald’s information request.

Cops arrested Pedraza on Friday night at the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Miami Beach, where he was driving the same black Corolla used in the attacks, the police report shows.