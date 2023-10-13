34-year-old man charged in deadly 2022 Wellington Ave. shooting

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to the 2022 shooting death of a city man walking on Wellington Avenue, according to Rochester Police.

Marlon Williams, 34, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with the July 15, 2022 fatal shooting of Shaquan Parker of Rochester, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers were called to Wellington Avenue, near Frost Avenue, just before 10 a.m. to investigate shots fired in the area. Officers found Parker, 24, in a backyard on Wellington. He was shot at least once in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, Umbrino said.

Williams is accused of shooting Parker while he was driving on Wellington Avenue. Parker was walking north on a sidewalk along Wellington Avenue and ran into a nearby backyard to try to flee the gunfire, Umbrino said.

Police determined that Parker was the intended target, but the motive for his killing was not known. Umbrino said that Parker did not have a criminal record or any criminal associations and was not involved in any known disputes.

Williams, according to police, was apprehended at a motel in Gates last month by members of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task force just days after he was accused of shooting at three people standing in a driveway on First Street during a domestic dispute on Sept. 1, Umbrino said. No one was injured during that incident and he was charged with several felonies, including first-degree reckless endangerment, in connection with that incident.

Williams is also accused of shooting and seriously wounding a person on Ripley Street in November 2022 and was charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two more counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to police. He was charged with an additional charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the loaded gun he allegedly had on him when he was apprehended.

As a convicted felon, Williams is prohibited by law from legally possessing a handgun. He was most recently released from state prison in 2020 following his third felony conviction, according to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

All of the indictments were unsealed in Monroe County Court, where Williams was arraigned on the multiple felonies. He is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail and is scheduled to return to court next week.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Marlon Williams charged in deadly shooting in Rochester NY