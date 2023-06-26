WORCESTER — A deceased 34-year-old man was found in Crompton Park Monday morning, Worcester police said.

An investigation is ongoing into the death of the unidentified man, Police Lt. Sean Murtha said. Early reports indicate there were no signs of any injuries, Murtha said.

Officers were called to Crompton Park at 6:22 a.m. on a report of a possibly dead man. The police report indicates he was on a park bench, Murtha said.

Crompton Park was quiet early afternoon Monday, with no visible signs of police activity earlier that day.

Kevin Ksen, a Worcester activist and member of Carpenters Local Union 107, which has a building next to Crompton Park, said he will be hosting a vigil for the man at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Endicott Street portion of Crompton Park.

Ksen said the deceased was homeless

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 34-year-old man found dead on Crompton Park bench Monday morning