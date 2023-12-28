34-year-old man found shot, killed inside a car, Lexington police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in Lexington Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the 500 block of Pemberton Street. Police said they found a man inside a vehicle who had been shot.

The man was transported to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, where he later died. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Devon Dockery Jr., 34.

Detectives from the police department’s Personal Crimes Section were investigating the shooting, according to police. No arrests had been made Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

This is the 25th reported homicide in Lexington this year and the first since Dec. 12, according to police data. Of the 25 previous homicides, 23 have been shootings. Lexington set a city record last year with 44 homicides.