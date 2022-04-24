34-year-old man identified as victim of deadly shooting inside Kansas City apartment

The victim of a shooting inside a midtown Kansas City apartment over the weekend has been identified as 34-year-old David Tate, a police spokeswoman said Sunday.

Officers responded to the deadly shooting about 8 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 4100 block of McGee Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found Tate, who had been shot and was unresponsive, inside an apartment. Officers began attempts to revive Tate, but when emergency medical workers arrived, they pronounced Tate dead.

Officers took a person of interest into custody. Police were expecting to submit the case to the prosecutor’s office to review for possible charges, Foreman said.

The killing is Kansas City’s 47th homicide so far this year. Last year, Kansas City saw its second-deadliest year on record, with 157 killings, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2020, 182 people were slain, making it the worst year on record.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).