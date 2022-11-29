34-year-old man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting Tuesday, police say

A 34-year-old man died after he was shot in Saint Josephs in Southwest Baltimore on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Kossuth Street near Daisy Field at about 4:15 p.m. and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead by medics shortly after arriving, police said.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.