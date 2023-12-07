34-year-old man who was shot, killed by police at north Spokane Walmart identified

Dec. 6—The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office identified 34-year-old Kerry Jones-Hilburg as the man shot and killed by Spokane police Sunday at a north Spokane Walmart.

Jones-Hilburg died from a gunshot wound to the torso, the medical examiner's office said.

The shooting occurred after officers confronted Jones-Hilburg for shoplifting at the store near the North Division Street 'Y' at 9212 N. Colton St.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the response team said a Spokane police officer was working a crime prevention assignment Sunday morning at the Walmart and was advised a man, identified as Jones-Hilburg, was possibly stealing merchandise and appeared to be using a device to remove anti-theft locks.

Witnesses told police the officer and another officer who was called for backup tried to contact Jones-Hilburg after he passed all points of sale and began to exit the store. A fight broke out and the suspect resisted officers' attempts to place him in handcuffs, investigators said. The officers used their stun guns, but Jones-Hilburg broke free and ran. The officers gave chase.

At some point, someone yelled, "Gun!" Just before about 10:30 a.m., an officer reported shots had been fired and the suspect was hit, according to the release.

Jones-Hilburg died at the scene.

Investigators said they recovered a loaded firearm and additional magazines and ammunition believed to belong to the suspect.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said two officers sustained minor injuries during the fight. One of them was taken to the hospital and released that day.

Humphreys said Spokane police will release the name of the officer who fired their weapon, likely by the end of the week.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.