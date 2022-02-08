A 34-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection to the shooting outside Rufus King High School that injured five

The suspect in last week’s shooting that injured five people, including four teens, outside Rufus King High School was charged with six felonies Tuesday.

Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee now faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday cites surveillance video and witness accounts in describing how Jobe walked to his car as a crowd gathered to watch a physical fight outside the school and fired three shots into the ground after returning to the area.

The five people injured in the shooting — ages 15, 16, 17 and 20 — were all hit by bullet fragments or suffered graze wounds, the complaint said. One of the victims is Jobe's niece.

Police found two casings laying less than 25 feet from a door to the school, the complaint said. Police have said nobody inside the building was injured in the shooting.

The shooting was reported at about 7:25 p.m. along the 4100 block of North 19th Street, outside the building as a girls basketball game was underway inside.

A security guard at the school kicked out several teens that had run inside the building, the complaint said, and once outside, one of the shooting victims got into a physical fight with an unknown female, which attracted a crowd of onlookers.

A second victim then called her aunt and uncle — Jobe — to tell them about the fight.

Jobe and the aunt showed up shortly afterward. The fighting came to an end but soon after started again, at which point Jobe walked back to his car and returned to fire three shots into the ground, the complaint said.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said last week the fight began over a dispute on social media. Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson described it as a “silly, stupid dispute on Facebook.”

“To have adults respond to a situation like this and use that level of violence, it’s unacceptable,” Norman said, his voice rising at times. “It’s unacceptable on all levels. And I’ll have this message to those adults who don’t understand what that means: accountability is real. This is not going to be tolerated in this city.”

Story continues

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

Stay in the know. Sign up to get NewsWatch delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee man charged after shooting outside Rufus King High School