A 34-year-old mother of 2 went for a jog. Someone snatched her, setting off a large-scale search

A 34-year-old mother of two went for an early morning jog Friday across the University of Memphis campus. Memphis police say someone in a dark colored SUV snatched her off the street, setting off a large-scale search and gripping the attention of the city. The Commercial Appeal staff has the latest here.

Investigative reporter Daniel Connolly tells the story in a piece for subscribers of a woman from Honduras in Memphis to have her son treated at St. Jude's was lured to a meeting with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, then deported as part of a secretive policy.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water wants to sign a 20-year deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority to supply power. Reporter Sam Hardiman looks at whether the city council will allow that to happen in this subscriber only piece.

Sports columnist Mark Giannatto looks at how two coordinators are making this University of Memphis football team different from other squads to take the field for the Tigers.

