34-year-old pedestrian hit and killed on Colonial Drive early Sunday, FHP says

A 34-year-old man from Tennessee was hit and and killed by an SUV on East Colonial Drive early Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a 17-year-old girl driving a 2017 Ford Escape carrying three other girls ages 16 through 20 were traveling on East Colonial Drive west of Exeter Way when the man walked onto the westbound lanes and was struck by the SUV, FHP said.

The driver and her three passengers were not injured and stayed at the scene, FHP said.

The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.