A 34-year-old Providence man is identified, the city's 22nd homicide this year

Mark Reynolds, The Providence Journal
·1 min read

PROVIDENCE — A 34-year-old Providence man whose body was found under a highway overpass in the Olneyville neighborhood is the city's 22nd homicide, the police said Tuesday.

Providence police Maj. David Lapatin identified the man as Augusto Alonzo Cortiz and said he could not comment on the nature of his death.

Cortiz's body was mostly covered by an object when construction workers discovered it in an area near Route 6 and Troy Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Lapatin said.

More: Two arrested in the fatal shooting of Jorge Garcia at a Providence breakfast counter

Investigators do not believe Cortiz was killed at that location, he said.

Cortiz's family had lost touch with him a few days prior to the discovery of his body, Lapatin said.

"Everything is fluid," Lapatin said. "We're moving along."

The case presents "a lot to look at," he said.

There were 18 homicides in Providence in 2020, 13 in 2019 and 10 in 2018.

More: Providence's gun deaths are up in 2021, but that's just part of the story

More: 6 men indicted in Providence shooting that wounded 9

More: RI's child porn task force faces an uphill fight, with cases on the rise

