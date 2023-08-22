34-year-old woman charged with road rage-inspired robbery of man outside Dover Wawa

A 34-year-old Dover woman was charged Friday in connection with an Aug. 12 road rage-inspired robbery outside of a Dover Wawa, according to the Dover Police Department.

Police said the woman and two accomplices followed a driver they believed cut them off into a Wawa parking lot on Forrest Avenue. They shattered one of the car's windows and forced the driver to withdraw cash for them from the ATM inside the Wawa, according to police.

The woman was charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, second-degree conspiracy, third-degree assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief under $1,000.

She has been incarcerated at Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $112,500 bail.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

BACKGROUND: Dover police investigating road rage-inspired robbery outside Wawa Saturday night

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover police charge woman in road rage-inspired robbery outside Wawa