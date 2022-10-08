34-year-old woman dead in south Phoenix shooting; investigation underway

A Phoenix PD vehicle in this December 2021 file photo.

Phoenix police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Friday night near 16th Street and Broadway Road.

Officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call about a shooting at a home in south Phoenix around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said in a news release.

She was identified by police as 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca.

According to police, detectives learned that the woman was struck when shots were fired during a gathering at the home. The suspect, police said, left the area before police arrived.

As of Saturday morning, police had not identified a suspect.

No additional information was provided by police.

They asked anyone with information to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

