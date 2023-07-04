34-year-old woman shot, killed in Wallhaven/Northwest Akron

A 34-year-old woman was shot to death around 1:30 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 2000 block of West Market Street.

Police said officers responded to calls about a female who had been shot and found someone rendering first aid to the woman when they arrived. EMS took the victim to Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said they have no information available on suspects and the investigation is continuing.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. People may also provide anonymous information to The Summit County Crime Stoppers, call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637.

They can also download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or by accessing the link on its website www.AkronCops.org.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Shooting in Wallhaven/Northwest Akron leaves 34-year-old woman dead