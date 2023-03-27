With 34% ownership, Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) insiders have a lot riding on the company's future

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Vulcan Steel Limited (ASX:VSL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual insiders with 34% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

So, insiders of Vulcan Steel have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Vulcan Steel.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vulcan Steel?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Vulcan Steel. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Vulcan Steel's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Vulcan Steel. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Peter Wells with 14% of shares outstanding. Forsyth Barr Investment Management Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and Aoraki Partnership Trust holds about 5.6% of the company stock. Additionally, the company's CEO Rhys Jones directly holds 1.8% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 51% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vulcan Steel

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Vulcan Steel Limited. Insiders have a AU$331m stake in this AU$959m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 20%, of the Vulcan Steel stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Vulcan Steel (of which 3 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

