34 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Oct. 8—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Taylor Nickley, 812 Gordon Smith Blvd., Apt. 1, Hamilton; indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs.

Markell Allen English, 27 Darlington Road, Hamilton; indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery (direct), two counts each of robbery (direct), and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (direct), and one count of having weapons while under disability (direct).

Corey Hillard Bates, 4931 Redwood Drive, Apt. 23, Fairfield; indicted on five counts of aggravated robbery (direct), two counts of robbery (direct), one count each of having weapons while under disability (direct), obstructing official business (direct), and tampering with evidence (direct).

Raymond E. Thompson, III, 6841 Stockton Road, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of rape (direct) and gross sexual imposition (direct).

Christopher Kelly Wilhelm, Jr., 405 E. Aberdeen Place, Trenton; indicted on four counts of rape (direct), and one count of gross sexual imposition (direct).

Richard Earley, Jr., 6861 Steward Road, Reading; indicted on one count each of grand theft (direct), grand theft by deception (direct), receiving stolen property (direct), tampering with records (direct), forgery (direct), and falsification (direct).

Gregory P. Nelson, 1818 Happy Valley Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Oscar E. Novoa, 6672 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 310F, West Chester; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Story continues

William Tillett, IV, 5100 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Timothy E. Cummins, 707 Buena Ave., Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

William R. Cowgill, 914 Leora St., Trenton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Tara M. Grewe, 1910 Monarch Drive, Middletown; indicted on three counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Christopher Lee Earl North, 3855 Madison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Jeffrey Allen Dawson, 3528 Ridge Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Patricia Lakes, 1033 E. Pearl St., Miamisburg; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs.

Zachary Allen Fugate, 69 Furlong Lane, Monroe; indicted on one count each of telecommunications fraud and grand theft.

David Eric Bedwell, 5320 Hidden Creek Circle, Mason; indicted one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Robert Allen Branham, 1097 Ohio 73, Springboro; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under OVI suspension.

Maurice K. White, 519 Hale Ave., Apt. 10, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property; possession of a fentanyl-related compound; and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them.

Jessie L. Tinch, 6621 Shaker Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of harassment with a bodily substance and violating a protection order.

Jeffrey Scott Smith II, 140 Wexford Drive, Monroe; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Carl James Dunlap, 2281 Equestrian Drive, Suite 1B, Miamisburg; indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Bridget Nicole Miller, 2419 Central Ave., Apt. B, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and aggravated possession of drugs.

James Rothenbusch, 4205 Riverview, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Deon Lemar Guyton Sr., 3057 Cleinview Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, burglary, having weapons while under disability, assault, obstructing official business, and receiving stolen property.

Jaren Allan Ross, 5256 Rolston Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Cain Brown, 4312 Central Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Michael Todd Schmees, 9365 Waterstone Blvd., Suite 218, Loveland; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Shane Bishop, 8595 Cox Road, West Chester; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest, failure to disclose personal information, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, receiving stolen property, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rodney Joseph Lofton, 4988 Pumpkin Patch Way, Independence, Ky.; indicted on one count of theft.

Clinton James Witt, LKA 1494 Middleboro Road, Oregonia; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and assault.

Keri Tyann Parker, 1176 Skiffsville Road, Felicity; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Lane Michael Phelps, 3633 Townsley Drive, Loveland; indicted on one count each of failure to provide notice of change of address, inducing panic, and obstructing official business.

Omar Rasheed Torki, 5342 Caleb Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.