34 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 2—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

John P. Lunsford, 731 Campbell Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of burglary.

Larry Evans McCuller, 1600 Carriage Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of grand theft and forgery.

Kenneth Michael Allen Baxter, 776 Delhi Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Alfredo Carter, Inmate, Lorain Correctional Institute, 2075 Avon Belden Road, Grafton; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine (direct).

Dustin Ray Vanover-Morris, 1887 Kahn Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, and having weapons while under disability (direct).

Jacob Anthony Jordan, 4630 Stubbs Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, and unlawful restraint (direct).

Isiah T. McCuller, 821 6th Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of cocaine.

Andrew J. Stewart, 1312 W. 8th St., Lorain; indicted on one count of receiving stolen property.

William Lee Mitchell, 15 Bryant Lane, Apt. 5, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary and felonious assault.

Chhabi Bhandari, 3812 Niemoeller Drive, Fairfield; indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and operating a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.

Jarred Hignite, 357 Kenyon Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Taevon Gordon, 619 Louis Place, Middletown; indicted on four counts of rape (direct).

Sean P. Gleason, 5869 Green Crest Drive, Fairfield Twp.; indicted on one count of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Hannah Renea Moore, 110 N. Leibee St., Apt. 18, Middletown; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Brandon Lee Colyer, 2520 Springdale Road, Cincinnati; indicted on two counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Joseph Bales, 4183 Indian Trace Drive, Apt. 4, Oxford; indicted on five counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct).

Leo Willette Adams, II, 8377 Hendrickson Road, Middletown; indicted on four counts of nonsupport of dependents (direct). — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Tyler Ray O'Banion, 7875 4th St., West Chester; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, and possession of cocaine.

Arielle Rose Paige Kelhoffer, 331 Sycamore Lane, Apt. 218, S. Lebanon; indicted on one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possessing criminal tools, permitting drug abuse, and possession of cocaine.

Jeffrey Scott Loge, 1065 E. Main St., Apt. 87, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of credit cards.

James Wade Church, 2460 Banning Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Gabriella Elizabeth Savka, 6249 Banning Road, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Jessica Mae Little, 73 Towne Common Way, #12, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and falsification.

Brandon Banks, Warren Correctional Institution; indicted on two counts of assault.

Jahmod Lwuan Briggs, Lebanon Correctional Institution; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Ciarra Skye Ellis, 2896 Harrisburg Station Lane, Grove City; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of drugs.

Xiuming Wu, address unknown; indicted on eight counts of aggravated arson, two counts each of retaliation, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and one count each of violating a protection order, abduction, and felonious assault.

Mark Anthony Duckett, 8385 Myers Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jacqueline M. Froelicher, address unknown; indicted on one count of theft.

Julie Ann Wurtzel, 1011 Meadow Lane, Xenia; indicted on six counts of forgery, and one count each of theft from a person in a protected class and misuse of credit cards.

Jenna Nichole Pink, 1011 Antioch Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and possession of marijuana.

Michael Steven Bowling, Turtle Creek Center, 5232 Ohio 63, Lebanon; indicted on one count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Joshua Taylor Mills, 148 Shadow Lake Drive, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, theft, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Samuel Nicholas Zawosky, LKA 754 Calderwood Court, Lebanon; indicted on six counts of grand theft.