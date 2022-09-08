34 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 8—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

James E. Brown, 318 Creekside Drive, Apt. 102, Fairfield; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, having weapons while under disability (direct), receiving stolen property, aggravated possession of drugs (direct), obstructing official business, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and driving under suspension.

Isiah T. McCuller, 506 15th St., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of drugs (direct).

Michael B. Estes, 2373 Venice Blvd., Fairfield; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Matthew J. Counce, 6721 Coachlight Way, West Chester; indicted on two counts of trafficking in LSD.

Brian Andrew Konermann, 6086 Havenwood Court, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and operating a vehicle under the influence (direct).

Amarion D. Royal, 2952 High Forest Lane, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, attempted petty theft (direct), and aggravated menacing (direct).

Robert Tyler Bachman, 7870 Second St., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of receiving stolen property, and one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, failure to stop after an accident, and driving under suspension.

Keith Masiero, 726 Pine St., Hamilton; indicted on one count each of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and having weapons while under disability.

Fred Wagers, III, 1129 S. Erie Hwy., Apt. 5, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Edwin L. Michaels, 1613 Harrison Ave., Hamilton; indicted on two counts of possessing criminal tools, and one count of aggravated arson.

Casey Fellman, 705 Trenton Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle under the influence.

Troy Bowman, 1846 Old Oxford Road, Hamilton; indicted on one count of theft.

Vincent Michael Willman, 4422 Northwoods Pass, Harrison; indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (direct).

Molly R. Karol, 211 Wayne Ave., Hamilton; indicted on one count of domestic violence.

Amber Rice, 4312 Tytus Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

David W. Plowman, 1957 Bluebird Court, Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Jeremy La Vern Bines, 2908 Alms Place, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of forgery and theft.

Dustin James Larue, 6501 Germantown Road, Lot 283, Middletown; indicted on one count each of receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, aggravated possession of drugs, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Nicholas Adam Johnson, LKA 104 Bear Track Drive, Williamsburg; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Donavon Edward Martin, 709 N. Main St., Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated burglary, and domestic violence.

Jay Edward Mount, 1951 S. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton; indicted on one count each of breaking and entering, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal damaging or endangering.

Barbara Anne Turner, 1135 Normdave Drive, Dayton; indicted on one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Tywon Dashawn Stephens, 814 Wilberforce Place, Dayton; indicted on one count of felonious assault.

Ryan Timothy Barclay, 563 Robindale Drive, Waynesville; indicted on two counts of domestic violence and one count of endangering children.

Jena Ann Powers, 105 Carnell Place, Mason; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ashona Terrian Scott, 2775 Hampstead Drive, Columbus; indicted on one count each of possession of cocaine, and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Mia Nichole Wells, 6223 Tiger Woods Way, Galloway; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them; and driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction.

Tasha Nicol Puckett, 244 E. Main St., W. Carrollton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beondre Lamar Kimbrough III, 13632 Silver Road, Cleveland; indicted on one count each of possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Trevor Lewis Vucic, 2416 Clover Crest Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Amber Nicole Fulton, 1706 Robin Circle, Apt. G, Ashtabula; indicted on one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, and aggravated possession of drugs.

Andrew Preston Yeager, 5708 Liberty Pass Drive, Middletown; indicted on one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing official business.

Kayla Marie Beiting, 86 Shadow Lake, Mason; indicted on one count each of failure to appear as required by recognizance, and petty theft.

William Joseph Garrett, 726 Union Road, Franklin; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drug, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.