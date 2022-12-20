34 states ask Biden administration to go further on toughening flight cancellation regulations

Thirty four bipartisan state attorneys general urged the Department of Transportation (DOT) to go further in its proposed strengthening of airline refund regulations.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has aimed to strengthen consumers’ ability to receive refunds when airlines delay or cancel flights by proposing a new regulation for the industry, and the attorneys general in a comment on the rule last week said the proposal doesn’t go far enough.

“We appreciate the Department’s work to address the problem of flight cancellations and significant delays. While the [rule] proposal contains some positive measures, we believe it should be strengthened,” the attorneys general wrote.

Buttigieg’s proposal would clarify that airlines must refund passengers who choose not to travel because their domestic flight is delayed by at least three hours, the airline changes the departure or arrival airport or makes certain other adjustments.

The attorneys general said the three-hour rule could cause airlines that already voluntarily guarantee refunds for lesser delays to loosen their policies.

They also argued that Buttigieg’s department’s rule should require airlines to advertise and sell only flights they have adequate personnel to fly and support, and DOT should perform regular audits of airlines to ensure their compliance.

“As written, the [proposal] includes no provision that would correct this practice and that would prevent airlines from advertising and selling tickets for flights that they cannot reasonably provide,” the attorneys general wrote in their comment.

The push for stronger rules comes after consumer complaints against airlines soared this year as the industry recovered from the pandemic.

The resurgence in travel demand caused chaotic travel operations at times, especially during holiday weekends over the summer, with many airlines reporting staffing shortages and other issues.

The attorneys general urged Buttigieg to require airlines to provide partial refunds to passengers for cancellations that result in them taking a rescheduled flight that is later, longer, or otherwise less valuable than their original purchase.

The Hill has reached out to DOT for comment.

The attorneys general further argued that DOT should prevent airlines from imposing “inappropriate limitations” on credits and vouchers they offer because of cancellations, like rapid expiration dates and restrictions on how they can be redeemed.

They also took aim at Buttigieg’s department for what the attorneys general view as a lack of sufficient partnership with state officials in responding to consumer complaints, asking DOT to create a framework to address concerns the attorneys general bring forward.

“In our experience, the USDOT has yet to develop the ability to respond quickly enough to or coordinate effectively with our offices,” they wrote.

