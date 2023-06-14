34 Things Non-Americans Think Are "Myths" About Americans, But I'm Sorry, They're All True
Hello, and welcome back to another edition of "things Americans do on the daily that the rest of the world thinks is fake."
Fox
This edition will be dedicated to things people think are American "myths" or "urban legends."
Fox
Enjoy.
Fox
1.
so do americans really have these garbage disposals or is that a myth?
2.
do americans really call mcdonalds "mickey d's" or is that a myth
3.
Do Americans really ware there shoes in the house or is this a TV myth? Is the ground cleaner in the USA? I am very confused by this!
4.
do americans really put bread in the freezer or is that just a myth
5.
Do Americans really fly flags on their houses or is that a myth perpetuated by pop culture?
6.
do americans really go to church every sunday or that is just a myth
7.
Do Americans really have "show and tell" in school? I thought that was a myth! How often do you have it? What if you run out of stuff??
8.
do americans really use red cups in parties or is it just a myth
9.
Do Americans really decorate their lockers or is this a myth?
10.
do americans really have bacon with pancakes or is that just a myth
11.
do americans really eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or is that just a myth
12.
Do americans really eat doughnuts for breakfast or is it just a tv myth?
13.
do americans REALLY have loads of multiple choice questions in exams or is that a myth??
14.
Do Americans really only have to write 300 words for an essay or is that a myth
15.
"Do Americans really say 'have a nice day' or is that an urban legend?" #irelandprobs
16.
do americans really eat raw cookie dough or is it a myth like the thing with sniffing glue
17.
Do Americans actually put butter on their popcorn or is that a myth?
18.
Can I ask, do Americans actually go about throwing toilet paper over houses or is that a myth?
19.
do americans actually have multiple choice tests and call them exams or is that a myth?
20.
do Americans actually have high school reunions or is that a myth?
21.
Do Americans actually eat peanut butter with jelly in sandwiches or is that just a myth? Lol either way it sounds mingin
22.
Do Americans actually celebrate 4th of July or is it just an urban myth that started through ironic twitter celebrations I honestly can't tell
23.
Do Americans actually get to leave as soon as the bell goes or is that a myth
24.
do americans really boil water in microwaves or is that a myth someone confirm
25.
So... do Americans actually get sent to boarding schools in England for being brats or is that a myth
26.
do Americans learn to drive in automatic cars ??? like do most Americans drive automatic cars or is that a myth ?
27.
Do Americans shop in target frequently or is that a myth?
28.
do Americans actually do the thing where they say "I pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america" or is it a myth bc idk
29.
Do americans have cheer leaders at high school sports matches or is this just another myth
30.
do americans actually play dodgeball or is that a myth
31.
do americans actually use those brown paper bags for lunch or is that a myth.
32.
Do americans really sell lemonade at their doorsteps during summer this is still a myth to me
33.
do americans say awesome all the time or is that just a myth
34.And lastly...
Do americans say 'bye' on the phone?? Or is it just a myth that they don't.
Bye.
Fox