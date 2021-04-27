Here Are 34 Tips To Make Household Items Last

©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

When you spend more time at home, you’re going through your household supplies much quicker than usual. And in normal circumstances, replenishing your supply of household cleaners or toilet paper isn’t a huge inconvenience; but right now you might be cutting down on trips to the store or looking to spend less in uncertain financial circumstances.

Whatever the case, now is the time to stretch household supplies as much as possible — and these frugal hacks will help you do just that.

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable young woman washing her hands in the bathroom basin at home.

Dilute Your Soap

Running low on hand or body soap? Simply add water to get a little more life out of it.

Light catches loofahs hanging from a rack.

Use a Loofah

Using a loofah instead of your hand to apply body wash will allow you to use less product and make your body wash last longer.

woman using foam soap pump

Switch Out Your Soap Pumps

Swap your soap pumps for foaming pumps. This uses less soap — you can just put soap at the bottom and fill the rest with water — and it also makes the soap feel luxurious as an added bonus.

Bayonne, New Jersey, USA- September 16, 2013: Shampoos conditioners and liquid soaps in shower in wall of shower.

Store Shampoo and Conditioner Upside Down

Turning your shampoo, conditioner, body wash and any other bath products that are in a bottle on their heads will help ensure you get every last drop.

cut toothpaste container

Cut Open Your Toothpaste Tube

If you’ve squeezed and squeezed but can’t get that last bit of toothpaste out of the tube, it’s time to break out the scissors. Cut open the tube and use your toothbrush to scoop out any remaining toothpaste before tossing it.

Shaving accessories in bathroom.

Keep Your Razor Out of the Shower in Between Uses

Water can do damage to the longevity of your razor blade. Storing it in a warm, wet place — aka your shower — can cause it to rust, so keep it out of the shower in between uses.

Asian women bathing and she was bathing and washing hair.

Wash Your Hair Less

You can dilute shampoo, or you can just wash it less often. Although how long you can go between washes depends on your hair type and your climate (oily-haired people and those in humid climates should wash more frequently), you likely don’t have to be washing your hair every day.

toilet with electronic seat automatic flush, japan style toilet bowl, high technology sanitary ware.

Buy a Bidet

Toilet paper has become one of the hottest commodities amid quarantine, so even if you want to buy it often, you may not be able to. Consider buying a bidet — you can find bidet attachments for your current toilet for less than $100, and this can greatly cut down on your need for toilet paper.

putting dryer sheet in dryer

Cut Dryer Sheets in Half

Half of a dryer sheet is enough for a full load of laundry. And if you want to be extra thrifty, you can even reuse your half dryer sheet for multiple loads.

Close-up Of A Person's Hand Pouring Detergent In Lid.

Don't Overdo It on the Laundry Detergent

Be sure to pay attention to the fill lines in your detergent cap. Many detergents are concentrated and don’t require a full cap for each load. If you’re mindlessly filling your cap up every time you pop a load of dirty clothes in the wash, you’re wasting detergent.

Bar of soap textured with fresh suds sits on a soap dish on a shelf at the shower window of a dark bathroom.

Store Your Soap in a Dry Place

The placement of your bar of soap in the shower has a big impact on how long it lasts. If it’s in a place where it’s constantly being hit by a stream of water, it will dissolve faster. Try to keep it in a dry area so that it lasts longer.

upside down condiments in refrigerator.

Store Your Condiments Upside Down

The upside-down storage hack also works for condiments like ketchup, mustard and anything else that’s in a bottle.

Four bread loaves in a freezer.

Store Sliced Bread in the Freezer

Contrary to popular belief, storing bread in the refrigerator can actually cause bread to get stale even more quickly than when it’s stored at room temperature, according to Delish. The best place to store bread to make it last is the freezer. If the loaf isn’t presliced, slice it before freezing so you can just take what you need when you’re ready to eat it. Pop the slices in the oven or the toaster to bring the bread back to life.

flour in the freezer

Freeze Flour

Storing flour in the freezer will keep it fresh for longer. Just be sure to scoop out whatever amount you will need for a recipe and bring it to room temperature before using it.

carrots under water

Store Carrots in Water

Storing carrots in a jar full of water in the refrigerator will help them stay crisper longer, according to Delish.

lettuce and greens with damp paper towel

Wrap Your Lettuce in a Paper Towel

After washing and drying your lettuce, wrap it in a paper towel. This will absorb any excess moisture and keep it from wilting. Be sure to switch out the paper towel as it gets damp.

Regrow basil in a glass of water - Basilikum nachziehen im Wasserglas.

Store Basil in Water

Put the ends of the basil in water and keep it at room temperature to keep it fresh.

rosemary on damp paper towel

Store Other Fresh Herbs in Damp Paper Towels

Wrapping fresh herbs in damp paper towels and keeping them in the refrigerator keeps them hydrated and fresher for longer, according to Delish.

tomatoes in bowl

Store Tomatoes at Room Temperature

The refrigerator can degrade the flavor and texture of tomatoes. Keep them at room temperature to get the most out of your tomatoes.

bananas with wrap over stem

Separate Bananas and Plastic Wrap the Stems

Individually wrapping banana stems in plastic helps to contain the ethylene gas, which ripens the bananas, according to Delish.

Pepper cheese and peppercorns on a wooden table.

Wrap Cheese in Wax Paper

Wrapping opened cheese in wax paper will help to prevent it from molding, according to Delish.

vegetable storage in refrigerator

Store Fruits and Vegetables Separately

Fruits should be stored with fruits and vegetables should be stored with vegetables. Keep them in separate refrigerator drawers or in different bowls if you are storing them at room temperature. This will keep your produce fresh for longer, according to Delish.

Apples in Food Container in the Refrigerator.

Store Apples in the Refrigerator

Apples stay crisper for longer in the refrigerator than when stored at room temperature.

Cooked Vegetables in Tinfoil on the BBQ Grill -Photographed on Hasselblad H3D-39mb Camera.

Reuse Aluminum Foil

Until it gets too crumpled, ripped or soiled, you can continue to reuse that same sheet of aluminum foil. Just give it a quick rinse and it’s good to go.

Freezer Drawer With Packed Vegetables.

Reuse Plastic Storage Bags

Plastic storage bags that you used to hold dry goods can be rinsed and used again.

Midsection of a girl cleaning plates with her mother.

Switch To Cloth Towels

Unlike paper towels, cloth towels can be washed and reused over and over again. Make the switch to using cloth towels for cleaning so you don’t have to constantly replenish your paper towel supply.

Surface cleaning home kitchen All purpose cleaner disinfectant spray bottle with towel to clean high touch surfaces from COVID-19 virus contagion.

Spray Cleaning Solutions Directly Onto the Towel

Spraying cleaning solutions onto your towel rather than the surface you are cleaning will ensure you use less of your cleaning supplies.

Woman cleaning a door handle with a disinfection spray and disposable wipe.

Set the Nozzle on Your Cleaning Products to the Lowest Mist Setting

The less that comes out of the nozzle, the less product you will use.

Cropped shot of an unrecognizable young woman relaxing with a book and a cup of coffee on her bed at home.

Freeze Your Candles

Freezing candles before burning them makes them take longer to melt, extending the life of the candle.

woman taking an aspirin pill

Hold Onto Expired Ibuprofen, Tylenol and Aspirin

Many over-the-counter medicines are fine to use after their expiration dates, Business Insider reported. Solid tablet forms of ibuprofen, Tylenol and aspirin can be used for up to five years after opening.

Woman puts pink peonies flowers in vase.

Give Your Flowers a Shot of Vodka

Fresh flowers can be a welcome addition to your home when you’re spending more time inside, but they can die pretty quickly. To extend the life of your flowers, add a shot of vodka to the water — this slows bacteria growth, Inside Edition reported.

Waitress washing dish in the kitchen of restaurant.

Cut Sponges in Half

Cutting sponges in half not only gives you two sponges for the price of one, but a smaller sponge also allows you to more easily get into every nook and cranny when cleaning.

A green and yellow sponge covered in soap suds sits inside of a microwave.

Disinfect Your Sponges

Instead of constantly replacing your sponges, disinfect them. This can be done by pouring white wine vinegar over a wet sponge and microwaving it for two minutes or by running it through the dishwasher, Inside Edition reported.

swiffer cleaning broom

Reuse Swiffer Sheets

You can get two uses out of every Swiffer sheet by using both sides.

