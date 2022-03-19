34th Annual Glen Cove St. Patrick's Day Parade: March 20 (ICYMI)

GLEN COVE, NY — The 34th annual Glen Cove Saint Patrick's Day Parade returns Sunday, March 20.

Founded in 1989, the parade takes place each year on the Sunday after St. Patrick's Day. And according to officials, it has grown to be the largest annual parade in Glen Cove.

Here's more information about the event, per parade officials:

The Grand Marshal of this year's parade is Gerard "Gerry" Herbert. Gerry is a native of County Galway, Ireland, and a longtime resident of Glen Cove. Gerry runs a highly successful HVAC business and has for many years been deeply involved in running the Parade. Aides to the Grand Marshal are educator Carolyn Masterson McGillicuddy and auto specialist Eric Hill.

The Parade begins to form up at 12 noon in the area of the Finley Middle School at Forest Avenue and Dosoris Lane in Glen Cove. It steps off at 1 pm, following a route through downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick's Church. There is ample parking at Glen Cove's municipal parking garages and at the end of the parade route. Shuttle buses will run between the parking areas and the formation area.

The heart of the parade, as always, will be its exciting mix of marching groups, including many bands of Irish pipers and other musicians, along with vintage cars, costumed performers, fire and police units, and much more. The parade is a true community celebration with ethnic organizations from all countries, often in costume, taking part. Come, join the fun!

The Glen Cove St. Patrick's Day Parade receives NO public or municipal financial support. It depends solely on tax-deductible corporate sponsorship and individual donations to the Glen Cove Parade Committee Inc. Please visit glencoveparade.com to review tax-deductible support opportunities. All parade expenses are paid in this way and all funds collected in excess of those expenses are donated directly to carefully chosen charities. Our selected charity for the 2022 Parade is the St. Patrick Glen Cove Council of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. This worthy charity was chosen because of its dedicated service to the people of the community.

For more information, please visit the parade website at www.glencoveparade.com, call or text 516-782-7494, or email anpiobaire@aol.com. The Glen Cove Parade Committee, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) charitable corporation and all contributions are tax-deductible.

This article originally appeared on the Glen Cove Patch