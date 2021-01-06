What 49 actors took from the sets of popular TV shows

Maisie Williams said she took a piece of clothing from Arya Stark’s wardrobe. HBO

On television sets, costumes and props are usually owned by the studio that is producing the show.

Actors often are gifted items from the set to recognize their time on the show and these items range from minor props to entire wardrobes.

Other times, actors take items from the set that are unlikely to ever be used again and keep them as a memento.

Actors such as Sophie Turner, Sandra Oh, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jenna Fischer have all talked about having mementos from their respective shows at home.

Whether it was given as a gift or taken without explicit permission, props and set pieces have been going home with actors for years.

Although they're not always allowed to take props and costumes (these are usually owned by the studios behind the TV show), actors oftentimes bring a special item home with them to commemorate their hard work and signify the memories they made on the show.

Here are some of the many things actors have taken from TV sets:

Sandra Oh said she took a piece of decor from Cristina Yang’s apartment.

Sandra Oh played Cristina Yang on "Grey's Anatomy." ABC

In 2018, Sandra Oh told People that the prop she took from her days on "Grey's Anatomy" was the "best thing [she's] ever taken from a set."

She said she took the rug that was originally seen in Owen and Cristina's apartment and it now resides in her living room.

Anya Taylor-Joy got to keep special items from "The Queen's Gambit."

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon. Phil Bray/Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy, who starred as Beth Harmon on Netflix's "The Queen Gambit," took her character's iconic wardrobe home. The wardrobe is a mix of pieces created for the show and vintage finds.

Taylor-Joy said she and the show's costume designer, Gabrielle Binder, worked so closely together during the show that Binder said the costumes belong to Taylor-Joy.

" ... I was overwhelmed by that kindness because I really wanted to keep a bit of Beth with me," said Taylor-Joy. "However, the show is so successful, those clothes are currently in a museum. So, I do not know when I will get my clothes back."

She also said that, when she gets them back, she won't be wearing them outside.

"These beautiful costumes will parade around in my room for my own enjoyment," she added.

John Stamos has the iconic couch from "Full House."

John Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis. ABC

John Stamos, who played the legendary Uncle Jesse on "Full House" for years, appears to have taken one of the series' most famous set pieces — the couch.

In March 2020, on Instagram, he shared a photo of his 1-year-old son, Billy, and the couch blocking the top of a set of stairs with the caption, "Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call."

Bob Saget doesn't have much from his "Full House" and "Fuller House" days.

Bob Saget played Danny Tanner on "Full House." ABC

On a June 2020 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Bob Saget — who famously played Danny Tanner on "Full House" and "Fuller House" — said he has one big item from his time on the show.

Saget said he has the barometer, which he described as "a large thermometer," from next to the door of the iconic house.

Candace Cameron Bure didn't take much from "Fuller House," but she does have her mug.

Candace Cameron Bure on "Fuller House." Netflix

After wrapping up five seasons of playing DJ Tanner on Netflix's reboot "Fuller House," Candace Cameron Bure told Insider in 2020 she didn't take much.

"I only took the coffee mug that had the initial 'D' on it that we would drink our coffee from in the kitchen for almost every episode," she said. "I'm a little bummed out because that's all I took. We were told that we couldn't take anything, and I'm such a rule follower so I didn't."

She said she had also asked for some of her character's special costumes, but she didn't get them.

Joey King has a special toy from "The Act."

Joey King as Gypsy Rose on "The Act." Hulu

Joey King starred on Hulu's 2019 drama "The Act" as lead character Gypsy Rose.

According to a 2020 interview with Cosmpolitan, King has kept her character's treasured teddy bear and has it on display in her room. She also has a photo of her and "The Act" costar Patricia Arquette in costume.

Ross Butler has a few pieces from his "13 Reasons Why" character's wardrobe.

Ross Butler on "13 Reasons Why." Netflix

Ross Butler, who played Zach Dempsey on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" said he took a number of things after the show's final season wrapped.

Butler told Access Hollywood in May 2020 that he brought home his character's letterman jacket, sports jersey, and a bunch of his clothes.

Brandon Flynn has a comic book from the "13 Reasons Why" set

Brandon Flynn on "13 Reasons Why." Netflix

Brandon Flynn, who played Justin Foley on "13 Reasons Why," said he's "pissed" that he forgot to take his character's letterman jacket.

But, he told Access Hollywood in May 2020, he took a copy of the fictional comic book "Alien Killer Robots" that his character was sometimes filmed reading.

Alisha Boe said she took "practical" items from the "13 Reasons Why" set.

Alisha Boe on "13 Reasons Why." Netflix

Alisha Boe, who starred as Jessica Davis on "13 Reasons Why," said that, after filming wrapped, she took home a bunch of set decorations.

The actress told Acess Hollywood in that same interview that she took picture frames and other "practical things" she could decorate her apartment with.

Catherine O'Hara took wigs and some of her wardrobe from "Schitt's Creek."

Catherine O'Hara's character had plenty of wigs. Pop

Catherine O'Hara, who played Moira Rose, on the comedy "Schitt's Creek," told UsWeekly in January 2020 that she took a bunch of wigs and clothing from the show's set.

This perhaps isn't too surprising since her character was known for her ever-changing hairdos.

Annie Murphy brought home the "A Little Bit Alexis" dress from the set of "Schitt's Creek."

The "A Little Bit Alexis" moment happened during season five. POP TV

Annie Murphy, who played Alexis Rose on "Schitt's Creek," told Harper's Bazaar in February 2020 that she took home one of her character's most memorable dresses, even though she'll never wear it.

"I chose a really lovely baggy sweater and pants. I don't know if Dan [Levy] knows this, but I also took the dress that Alexis wears for her 'Cabaret' audition — the 'A Little Bit Alexis' dress that's a purple baby-doll thing, which I will never ever wear, but it was a special scene."

Murphy said the dress is now in her closet somewhere.

Sarah Levy has a few items from the cafe on "Schitt's Creek."

Twyla works at the cafe in Schitt's Creek. Pop TV

Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands on "Schitt's Creek," has a few mementos from her character's job.

"I took a menu, I took my name tag, I took a part of the chalkboard from the café," Levy told Glamour in April 2020. Some of the items are in her kitchen in Los Angeles.

"It makes me smile every time I look at it. The props master packed up a little box of café goods, so we have the milkshake maker and the mugs from the café and some plates and bowls," she added.

Aaron Paul said he took "everything [he] could" from "Breaking Bad."

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad." Colleen Hayes/AMC

In a 2016 interview with Seth Meyers, Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad" said he took "everything [he] could" from the set of the show, including the faux severed head of Gus Fring.

"No joke, I have that [severed] head in my media room," he told Meyers.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Paul also said he has the license plate from Jesse Pinkman's first car and a Heisenberg hat.

Bryan Cranston said he kept his Heisenberg hat.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White on "Breaking Bad." Ursula Coyote / AMC

After wrapping on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston, who played Walter White, told Entertainment Weekly in September 2013 that he had taken Heisenberg's signature porkpie hat and sunglasses, calling them his "prized possession."

Sarah Jessica Parker said she kept nearly all of Carrie Bradshaw’s clothes from "Sex and the City."

Sarah Jessica Parker played Carrie Bradshaw for years. Getty Images/HBO

In 2017, Sarah Jessica Parker told Vulture that she has "95%" of Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe archived. On the valuable collection, Parker said, "I don't touch it or wear it but all of that is really meaningful."

Along with the wardrobe, the actress said she also kept her "Carrie" nameplate necklace.

And according to Entertainment Weekly, the actress also took the menu prop from the set of the "Sex and the City" ladies' favorite meeting spot.

Jason Momoa said he has a fake tongue from "Game of Thrones."

Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo on "Game of Thrones." HBO

On the episode "The Pointy End" of "Game of Thrones," Jason Momoa's character, Khal Drogo, rips out another man's tongue and throat.

Momoa is admittedly "a big fan of taking the things [he] worked with" and he told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that the special-effects prop tongue now sits on his desk.

Rose Leslie said she was given Ygritte’s bow and arrow at the end of her time on "Game of Thrones."

Rose Leslie as Ygritte on "Game of Thrones." HBO

After wrapping her final scene on "Game of Thrones," Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte, was given her character's bow and arrow.

In 2014, Leslie told Entertainment Weekly that the bow and arrow had been upgraded, complete with white leather and a placard that reads "Kissed by Fire."

Maisie Williams said she took a piece of clothing from Arya Stark’s wardrobe.

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. HBO

In 2018, "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams told Elle that of all the props in Westeros, she opted to take home one of Arya's beloved brown jackets.

Williams said she hopes to show her grandchildren the memorabilia one day, adding: "I can imagine it being something that I'm like, 'Oh, I was on this show once upon a time and this was the jacket I wore'... and my grandkids being like, 'Please stop.'"

Sophie Turner said she has been carrying around a prop that could be a major "Game of Thrones" spoiler.

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark on season one of "Game of Thrones." HBO

Sophie Turner told Entertainment Weekly in April 2019 that she kept her "Game of Thrones" corset.

And, during a "Good Morning America" interview, she also shared that she has been carrying a scroll from one of the last episodes of the show.

Fans know that scrolls typically hold a lot of power in Westeros, so Turner carrying it in her wallet could be a major "GOT" spoiler should it fall into the wrong hands.

Isaac Hempstead Wright said he took a few things from the "Game of Thrones" set.

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark. HBO

In an April 2019 interview with Conon O'Brien, Isaac Hempstead Wright (who plays Bran Stark) said in regard to taking items from the "GOT" set, "some people got a slightly better deal" than he did.

He said that toward the end of filming he realized he couldn't take Bran's wheelchair through customs so he ran through the set he was on to take some souvenirs.

"I took with me ... a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a tub of, as for as I can tell, is Vaseline," said Hempstead.

Jacob Anderson, who plays Grey Worm on "Game of Thrones," said he has a chess piece from the set.

Jacob Anderson as "Grey Worm" on "Game of Thrones." HBO

In an April 2019 interview with People, Jacob Anderson shared that he took home a chess piece from the "GOT" set. The piece is from the table in Daenerys' map room.

Hugh Bonneville said he keeps souvenirs from the "Downton Abbey" set in his bathroom.

Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley on "Downton Abbey." Carnival Film & Television

In 2016, per Vanity Fair, Hugh Bonneville, who played Robert Crawley, shared what he took from the set of "Downton Abbey," explaining that both items he took are framed in his bathroom.

Bonneville said he took two paper souvenirs — one from Henry Talbot inviting the Granthams to a car race and a telegram announcing the war with Germany.

"On 'Downton,' not only is each letter beautifully handwritten or typed if appropriate, but it's also germane to the scene that you're doing," he explained. "It's really beautiful, that level of detail, because it puts you in the moment, in that era that you are trying to evoke."

Sophia Bush said she has a prop check from "One Tree Hill."

Sophia Bush as Brooke Davis on "One Tree Hill." Warner Bros. Television

"One Tree Hill" star Sophia Bush has one check that she never cashed from her time on the show — that is, the prop check that her character Brooke Davis received from Millie when Brooke opened her clothing store, Clothes Over Bros.

Bush has explained that the check reminds her of the friendships she made on the show, telling Popsugar in 2012 that, "I have that now at home and it's really special. You know, one of the best things that happened to me on that show is the friends that I left with and Lisa [Goldstein Kirsch] is one of my best friends in the world now."

After wrapping on "Pretty Little Liars," Shay Mitchell said she wanted Emily's swim cap.

Shay Mitchell as Emily Fields on "Pretty Little Liars." Freeform

Emily Fields,Shay Mitchell's character on "Pretty Little Liars," was quite an athlete, so Mitchell said she took home a few of Emily's tracksuits, her bathing suit, and her swim cap.

"For me, it was just having a couple of tangible items to look back on ... more than anything for me, her swim cap was definitely something I had to take," Mitchell told People in 2017.

Rider Strong took Shawn’s leather jacket from the set of "Boy Meets World" but he no longer has it.

Rider Strong as Shawn on "Boy Meets World." ABC

Rider Strong played Shawn Hunter on "Boy Meets World" for years.

"I stole the jacket from the show — Disney wouldn't let us take anything, but I had a leather jacket that I had bought on my own and I swapped it," Strong told CNN in 2013.

Strong revealed that although he got away with the swap, the jacket was later stolen from his car.

Tracy Morgan said he brought home a fish tank from "30 Rock."

Tracy Morgan as Tracy Jordan on "30 Rock." NBC

"30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan, who played Tracy Jordan on the show, has said he has a love for in-home aquariums, once telling Men's Journal that his favorite thing in his house is his 2,700-gallon shark tank.

So it's no surprise that, when filming wrapped on "30 Rock," Morgan took a large fish tank from the set, per a 2019 interview with People.

"Glee" star Darren Criss said he has multiple souvenirs from the set of McKinley High.

Darren Criss as Blaine Anderson on "Glee." FOX

In 2015, Darren Criss, who played Blaine Anderson on "Glee," told The Hollywood Reporter that he and his costar Chord Overstreet took more than a few pieces of memorabilia from the show's set.

"On the last day, Chord Overstreet and I were walking out and we took some of the trophies out of the case. I have McKinley High 2002 speech-and-debate trophy as a bookend in my house," Criss told the publication.

He said he and Overstreet also took some materials they could use to soundproof their respective home studios. Criss also said he took the green couch from the principal's office.

And, of course, he made sure to take home his character's staple Dalton Warblers jacket adding, "No one was taking that but me."

Lea Michele said she took a "Glee" momento as a nod to the late Cory Monteith, who was her on-screen and real-life partner.

Lea Michele as Rachel Berry on "Glee." Fox

When "Glee" ended in 2015, star Lea Michele shared a number of photos in honor of its final day of shooting.

One, in particular, revealed which prop from the set would be going home with her — the jersey her late boyfriend and former costar Cory Monteith (who played Finn) frequently wore on the show before he died.

Michele captioned the photo of her leaving set with the framed jersey with, "One last thing."

Chord Overstreet has a few souvenirs from "Glee."

Chord Overstreet on "Glee." Fox

Chord Overstreet played Sam Evans on "Glee," and the actor has a few mementos from his time on the series.

In an April 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, Overstreet said he stole a guitar from the "Glee" set, and he also took some foam padding from the show's choir room, which he uses for his own home studio.

He said he also took a random, golden basketball trophy from the "Glee" set.

Nick Offerman said he took home a poster from Ron Swanson’s office.

Nick Offerman played Ron Swanson on the show. Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Breakfast food played a major role on "Parks and Recreation," so it's only natural that Nick Offerman (who played Ron Swanson on the show) took home a poster featuring the morning fare.

In 2015, when asked by USA Today what memorabilia he took home from the set, Offerman said he took one of three posters that hung in Ron's office: the one of a woman holding a plate of breakfast food.

Offerman explained, "That one I always thought was so funny and was very representative, to me, of the subtle sense of humor of the show: playing up how funny mundane, Midwestern objects can be."

Retta from "Parks and Recreation" said she took home a souvenir from Leslie Knope’s Galentine’s Day party.

Retta as Donna on "Parks and Recreation." Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Retta, who played Donna Meagle on the show, said she took home a throw pillow from the set.

The pillow was from the "Galentine's Day" episode when Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) throws a Galentine's Day party to celebrate her female friends.

Retta said the pillow "has a New-York-Times headline on it and [her] face."

Jake Johnson said his closet is filled with Nick Miller’s jeans.

Jake Johnson as Nick Miller on "New Girl." FOX

Jake Johnson, who played Nick Miller on "New Girl," said he took every pair of jeans from his character's wardrobe.

"I honestly stole every pair of jeans. You're going to see me in [them] until I weigh 250 pounds," Johnson said at a 2018 "New Girl" screening, per HelloGiggles.

Hannah Simone from "New Girl" said she furnished her home with pieces from the set.

Hannah Simone as Cece on "New Girl." FOX

After wrapping on "New Girl," Hannah Simone, who played Cece, said she filled a truck with furniture from the set and used it to decorate her home, per HelloGiggles.

"We had the best set decorators in the entire world that build that world, so there's some nice furniture in there that you didn't notice and now it's in my house," Simone said.

Matt Smith said he has a program from the royal wedding that happened on "The Crown."

Matt Smith played Prince Phillip. Netflix

Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip on "The Crown," said the only thing he has in his possession from the show is a program from the royal wedding that took place during season one of the show.

During an interview with SiriusXM, he described the prop as "very period" and said it is hanging in his bathroom at home.

January Jones said she took home Betty Draper’s silverware.

January Jones as Betty Draper on "Mad Men." Facebook / Mad Men

In a 2015 interview with ABC News, January Jones, who played Betty Draper, said that after wrapping on "Mad Men," she took her character's silverware.

"The [silverware] she like polishes, I have that. I don't know what I'm going to do with it, but I have it. I would never use it. First I have to polish it," she said.

Jones also said she wasn't allowed to take any of her character's clothing since it'd be on display at a museum in Queens.

Neil Patrick Harris is said to have multiple souvenirs from the set of "How I Met Your Mother."

Barney and The Playbook. CBS

"How I Met Your Mother" came to an end after 208 episodes in 2014. And Neil Patrick Harris, who starred on the show as Barney Stinson, took home a few mementos from the set, per Yahoo Entertainment.

This includes The Playbook and the tabletop from MacLaren's Pub, the bar where Barney, Lily, Robin, Ted, and Marshall oftentimes hung out on the show.

Matt LeBlanc said he took multiple props from the "Friends" set and he keeps one in his toolbox.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey on "Friends." NBC

In 2020, Matt LeBlanc (who played Joey Tribbiani on "Friends"), said on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" that he left the "Friends" set with a few souvenirs.

He said one of these souvenirs is a ball from the foosball table that was kept in Joey and Chandler's apartment. LeBlanc said it is now in his toolbox.

LeBlanc also said he took the famed Magna Doodle, which was on display in one of the famous "Friends" apartments. He didn't keep it, however, he said he gave it to the crewmember who drew the doodles for each episode.

Jennifer Aniston has a huge sign from Central Perk.

Jennifer Aniston on "Friends." NBC

"Friends" star Jennifer Aniston revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" that she still has a glowing neon sign from Central Perk. She said the sign still hangs in her office.

Lisa Kudrow said Matthew Perry gave her a cookie jar from the "Friends" set.

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay on "Friends." NBC

In February 2019, "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow (who played Phoebe Buffay) shared on Instagram that her costar Matthew Perry (who played Chandler Bing) had gifted her a very special piece of memorabilia as a wrap present.

It seems Perry took Monica Geller's "Cookie Time" cookie jar from the set and gave it to Kudrow as a gift to commemorate their time on the series. Kudrow said that it was a reference to a joke she once made during filming.

"The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus said he keeps a collection of bizarre special-effects props.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon. Gene Page/AMC

Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on "The Walking Dead" is known to have an affinity for keeping props.

During a 2017 interview with Fandom, Reedus said he's already taken some clothes, a turtle shell, the hairpiece of Scott Wilson (who played Hershel), and the faux beard of Andrew Lincoln (who played Rick).

Dylan O'Brien has a car and a lot of clothes from "Teen Wolf."

Dylan O'Brien on "Teen Wolf." MTV

Dylan O'Brien, who played the beloved Stiles Stilinski on MTV's "Teen Wolf," said during a 2020 cast reunion that he took his character's Jeep from the show, plus a bunch of his character's clothes.

"I have the Jeep, yes I do," he said. "It's among other things I have, including what I'm wearing right now, which is the first shirt that you ever see Stiles in on 'Teen Wolf.'"

The shirt is light blue and features The Beatles.

Shelley Hennig has her character's fangs.

Shelley Hennig on "Teen Wolf." MTV

Shelley Hennig, who played werewolf Malia Tate on "Teen Wolf," has her character's fangs.

"That's what I took, that's it," she said in the same cast reunion. "I wanted the American flag shorts but I don't know where they went."

Melissa Ponzio has a special map from "Teen Wolf."

Melissa Ponzio on "Teen Wolf." MTV

In the same reunion call, Melissa Ponzio, who played Melissa McCall on "Teen Wolf," said she has a map of Beacon Hills, where the show takes place.

She said she had the art department print it out fo her and she thinks she's the only one who has it.

Lauren Graham said she took a jacket and a pink flamingo prop from the set of "Gilmore Girls."

Lauren Graham as Lorelei Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls." The WB

When a reboot of "Gilmore Girls" was officially announced in 2016, Lauren Graham took to Twitter to express her excitement. In the tweet, Graham revealed she had taken a "Property of Gilmore Girls" jacket from the set back in 2007.

Per HelloGiggles, in her book "Talking As Fast As I Can," Graham said she and Alexis Bledel both planned to take mementos from Lorelai's house after the show wrapped. In the end, Graham took a pink flamingo that had been hung in Lorelei's kitchen and Bledel brought home the Yale banner from Rory's room.

Ted Danson told Insider he took a few items from "The Good Place" set.

Ted Danson said one thing he took plays a major role on the series finale. NBC

Ted Danson told Insider that he took three suits and a special wallet from the set of NBC's "The Good Place."

Danson, who plays Michael on the show, said the wallet plays an important role on the series' finale.

"It has all the pictures of the humans in it," he told Insider. "I am going to keep the wallet because there are pictures of my friends, the actors, [in it]."

Although he plans to hold onto the wallet, Danson said he doesn't usually take special items from the TV shows he's on.

He told Insider that he feels weird keeping memorabilia from sets — and that he didn't even take an iconic mug from "Cheers," which he starred on years ago.

Danson explained, "If take memorabilia, my brain goes, 'So you mean that was the most important part of your life?"

Angela Kinsey said she took one of her character's desk accessories from "The Office."

Her character loved cats, and it showed. Netflix

On an episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, Angela Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on NBC's "The Office" said she took a special, small item from the series.

She said the props department decorated her character's desk with a cat figurine that holds paper clips, and it's something she's since taken from the set.

"I took it from my desk, I still have it. I might've stolen it as a memento," Kinsey said on episode one of the podcast.

Kinsey also told Insider that props gave her the engagement ring that Dwight proposed to Angela with and a painting of Angela from when she was married to a senator.

Jenna Fischer said she still has Pam's essential hair accessory and her purse.

Jenna Fischer as Pam Beasly on "The Office." NBCU

Jenna Fischer's character Pam Beasly on "The Office" was rarely seen without her trusty hair barrette.

In an Instagram post, the actor said that, while filming, the show's hairstylist insisted Fischer return the clip to a labeled dish each day so it wouldn't get lost.

Fischer said that when the show wrapped in 2013, her hairstylist gifted her a shadow-box frame with the clip inside and she currently has the clip on display in her home.

During the "Hot Girl" episode of the "Office Ladies" podcast, Fischer said that she also took "Pam's every-day purse" once the show ended.

Brian Baumgartner said he "stole a lot of things" from "The Office" set.

Brian Baumgartner as Kevin Malone. Netflix

Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone on "The Office," told Insider that he "stole a lot of things" from the show.

"I have the Kevin Malone nameplate [and] the jar that the M&Ms were in," he said, adding that he also has a giant pencil that he held for a joke in season one.

Ellie Kemper has mementos from her time on "The Office" and "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

Ellie Kemper on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." Eric Liebowitz / Netflix

Actress Ellie Kemper starred on NBC's "The Office" and Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" — and she has souvenirs from both series.

"From 'The Office,' I stole 'Friendship is the music of life,' which is a photo collage that was in Michael Scott's office," she told Insider. "I just took it. I did ask the set dresser on my way out, 'Is this okay if I take it?' and he didn't say no. So I continued to take it."

The actress also told Insider that she took Cindy's "Sunday" needlepoint from "Kimmy Schmidt" because it has "a message of hope."

