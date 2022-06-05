The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

Shop the best Father's Day 2022 deals at Amazon, Michael Kors, Nike, Solo Stove and so much more.

Looking for a Father's Day gift that will impress even the most hard-to-buy-for dads? You came to the right place. We rounded up all the best Father's Day 2022 deals to help you find a perfect present for pop at a rock-bottom price.

We went bargain hunting at Amazon, Macy's, Nordstrom and so much more and the deals are totally dad worthy. Whether you're looking for smart tech and shaving accessories or shoes and summer essentials, we have all your dad day shopping needs covered.

Ready to shop? We are too. Keep scrolling to snag the best Father's Day 2022 deals any dad is sure to love.

The 10 best Father's Day 2022 deals

Father's Day 2022 tech sales

Amazon: Whether you're looking to splurge on a new TV or replace your dad's dated headphones, Amazon is the place to shop. The retail giant is offering massive markdowns across all categories, including door-buster deals on Apple AirPods Pro and our favorite smart TV.

Best Buy: For a killer selection of TVs, tablets and other tech essentials, look no further than Best Buy. Shop the retailer's outlet markdowns and daily deals for the best prices on brand new gadgets.

HP: Treat dad to a new PC by shopping the best deals available today at HP. Browse the weekly deals section for savings on laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

Samsung: Head to Samsung for deep discounts on the latest tablets, Galaxy smartphones and Bespoke refrigerators.

Target: Save up to 70% on Apple gadgets and enjoy deep discounts on men's clothing and select home and kitchen appliances, too.

Walmart: Save big on headphones, TVs, tablets and more and shop select tech gifts starting at just $10 right now.

Father's Day 2022 apparel sales

American Eagle: Help dad perfect his warm weather wardrobe by shopping markdowns of up to 40% on shorts right now at American Eagle.

Banana Republic Factory: Want to gift dad a wardrobe refresh? Head to Banana Republic Factory today and save up to 50% sitewide.

Bombas: Looking for a good Father's Day gift? Get dad a pair of socks he'll love and use the coupon code USAT20 at checkout to get 20% off your first order.

Carhartt: While summer may be just around the corner, it's a great time to stock up on winter gear on a budget. Shop Carhartt's refreshed clearance section for incredible discounts on gloves, hats, vests, jackets and more.

Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on trendy bags for dad right now at Coach Outlet. Just be sure to place your dad day orders by Sunday, June 12 for delivery by Father's Day.

JCPenney: Save up to 60% on men's shoes, apparel and more right now.

lululemon: lululemon's We Made Too Much section features tons of the brand's iconic joggers, sweatpants and more.

Macy's: Save up to 60% on apparel, home goods, kitchen gadgets and so much more and enjoy savings of as much as 70% on select clearance items.

Michael Kors: For dads that are serious about style, Michael Kors is offering up to 25% off menswear. Shop impressive markdowns on messenger bags, backpacks and wallets.

Nike: Save as much as 40% on sneakers, sportswear and more by shopping the athletic retailer's sale section today.

Nordstrom: Shop huge price cuts on men's shirts, shorts, shoes and swimming trunks in the Nordstrom sale section.

Urban Outfitters: Want to add some new dresses and denim to your wardrobe? Head to Urban Outfitters now to save up to 50% on select items.

Father's Day 2022 home and kitchen sales

Ashley Furniture: Help dad spruce up his interiors by shopping Ashley Furniture's massive Memorial Day sale right now. Save thousands on customer-favorite sectionals, dining tables, patio sets and so much more.

Avocado: Shop environmentally-friendly sleepers at Avocado and save 10% sitewide—including as much as $800 off select mattresses—with discount code SAVE10.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Help transform dad's backyard into a relaxing summer retreat by shopping outdoor furniture for up to 40% off right now.

Brooklyn Bedding: For on-the-go dads, theres no better Father's Day gift than a little extra rest. Help them catch up on their zzz's by shopping Brooklyn Bedding's 25% off sale for huge markdowns on mattresses, bedding, pillows and more.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get seven pounds of meat for free with your first delivery.

Casper: Enjoy dreamy discounts at the Casper Memorial Day sale through Tuesday, June 7. Save as much as $800 on customer-favorite mattresses and enjoy markdowns of up to 20% on select sleep bundles.

HSN: Save big on clearance items or enter the coupon code HELLO10 at checkout to snag $10 off your very first purchase.

Leesa: For a bed that your dad and bank account will love, head to Leesa and save up to $700 on mattresses (and get two free pillows) through Tuesday, June 7.

Lowe's: For dads that love DIY projects, Lowe's is the perfect place to shop. Shop markdowns on lawn and garden products, storage solutions, appliances, tools and more.

Saatva: If you want to splurge this Father's Day 2022 you can pick up a luxury mattress from Saatva for up to $450 off right now.

Serta: Find your perfect mattress right now at Serta. Save up to $1,000 on select mattresses and adjustable base sets through Tuesday, June 14.

Sur La Table: If your pop loves to cook, Sur La Table has a sale you won't want to miss. Save up to 60% on select skillets and up to 50% on pots, pans and other kitchen essentials in the retailer's frequently updated clearance section.

Father's Day 2022 lifestyle sales

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Shop the sale section to save up to 50% on apparel, outdoor gear, exercise equipment and more.

Chewy: Shopping for a pet dad? Chewy has wag-worthy deals on dog and cat toys, treats and so much more.

Eddie Bauer: Outdoorsy dads will love unwrapping a Father's Day gift from Eddie Bauer. Shop select shorts starting at $29.99 and take an extra 50% off clearance items with discount code KAYAK50.

Solo Stove: We love Solo Stove fire pits and, right now, you can pick one up for up to 45% off during the extended Memorial Day sale.

The Beard Club: For dads that are serious about their staches, The Beard Club is offering an extra 20% off grooming kits and subscriptions when you enter coupon code DAD at checkout.

When is Father's Day 2022?

Father's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, June 19. Each year, Father's Day is celebrated in the United States on the third Sunday in June.

What are the best Father's Day 2022 deals?

Some of the best Father's Day 2022 deals we've seen are on electronics and clothing. Whether your dad likes to fish, golf or spend time grooming his garden, some reliable new tech could surely make his everyday activities a little easier. We found incredible markdowns on headphones, tablets, smart home gadgets and more at Best Buy and Walmart. Meanwhile, if you want to help dad out in the style department, look to Nordstrom and Macy's for stellar sales.

How long do Father's Day 2022 deals last?

Father's Day deals typically last through the holiday itself (Sunday, June 19), with some sales extending into the next week. Plenty of our favorite retailers are already offering dad day discounts, including Nordstrom, Best Buy and Michael Kors. We saw the first Father's Day deals drop earlier this month and expect to see even more sales go live in the coming weeks—be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently to be the first to know about the latest Father's Day markdowns.

Where should I shop for Father's Day 2022 deals?

When it comes to shopping for Father's Day deals, Amazon may be your best bet. The retailer has a huge selection of products and offers some of the best prices on the web, too.

