35 Disney rides temporarily shut down after earthquake hits Southern California

Guests ride Splash Mountain at Disneyland on Jan 26, 2023. The Anaheim theme park temporarily closed multiple rides due to an earthquake near Anaheim, Calif.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Visitors to Southern California's Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were shook when 35 rides were temporarily closed because of a minor earthquake nearby.

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake hit the city of Fullerton in Orange County about 2 miles from the parks just after 8 p.m. on Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A lighter aftershock followed at about 8:30 p.m. More than 2,800 people reported feeling the earthquake strike, according to USGS.

No initial damage or any injuries were reported at either theme park but the quake caused inconveniences for guests hoping to get on their favorite rides, including Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Matterhorn Bobsleds. Even the holiday versions of the It’s a Small World attraction and the new Adventureland Treehouse were shut down.

Hold on: EPCOT’s new nighttime show is a rollercoaster of emotions

The majority of attractions were closed by 9 p.m. Monday night, according to the Disneyland app. Only the Jungle Cruise and the Mad Tea Party attractions were open at Disneyland. Meanwhile only the following were up and running at the adjacent California Adventure: Mickey’s PhilharMagic, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree.

Disney California Adventure favorites like the Incredicoaster, Toy Story Midway Mania and even Cars Land's Radiator Springs Racers were among the temporarily closed rides.

"3.5 Earthquake hits when we were in line at Winnie The Pooh and everything is down now," Napa photographer Elise Delamare wrote on their Instagram story. "They are telling us after safety protocols are passed they’ll open them back up.”

Employees had to evacuate guests on rides as a safety precaution, according to the Orange County Register.

The majority of rides are functioning as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the app, while the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and the Jungle Cruise faced temporarily closures.

No tsunami warning: Two separate earthquakes, magnitudes 5.1 and 3.5, hit Hawaii, California

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disneyland, California Adventure shut down rides over earthquake