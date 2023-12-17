35 displaced by early morning Cannon Beach hotel fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire at a Cannon Beach hotel prompted response from multiple Oregon Coast fire departments, displacing 35 people early Sunday morning.

Just after 2:15 a.m., firefighters from Cannon Beach Fire Department were dispatched to the Tolovana Inn. When they arrived, firefighters reportedly saw smoke coming from several hotel rooms and began evacuation.

The fire was upgraded to a 1st alarm, and firefighters from Seaside Fire & Rescue, Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, and Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene.

Officials then went to the basement and found heavy smoke while searching for the source of the blaze, authorities say.

The fire became more severe, which prompted response from Lewis & Clark Volunteer Fire Dept. and Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue.

Additionally, units from Astoria Fire Department, Warrenton Fire Department, and Banks Fire District 13 were dispatched.

With their forces combined, all fire personnel managed to confine the fire to a single room, preventing further spread.

No injuries were reported.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time.

