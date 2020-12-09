40 gifts teenage girls actually want in 2020

Sara Hendricks, Reviewed
Best gifts for teen girls
Best gifts for teen girls

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Being a teen girl is always a little complicated. And it's even more complicated this year, due to various global pandemic-related reasons that we don't need to get into. What we are going to get into right now is what you should give your favorite high-schooler this holiday season.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

Teenage girls are notoriously picky, even under the best of circumstances (let alone during a time when they probably aren't seeing their friends as often as they'd like). But this selection of holiday gifts, which includes Airpod Pros, Rare Beauty, and more, will be sure to make the teen girl in your life smile.

Need help finding products?Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

1. For the trendy student: Fjallraven Kanken backpack

Best gifts for teen girls: Fjallraven Kanken backpack
Best gifts for teen girls: Fjallraven Kanken backpack

Fjallraven Kanken is the go-to brand for simple, classic, ever-stylish backpacks. When we tested for the best backpacks, we named the Kanken with the laptop compartment the best one for casual use, due to its lightweight construction, adjustable padded straps and easy-to-clean vinyl material. Whether you get the 15-inch version with the laptop compartment or the smaller, classic version, it'll be a happily-received gift.

2. For the girl who'd stay in bed all day if she could: The Husband Reading Pillow

Best gifts for teen girls: Reading pillow
Best gifts for teen girls: Reading pillow

Online classes, video chats with friends, TV-and movie-watching sessions—chances are, they're all happening on or around her bed, the floor or a sofa. No matter her perch of choice, she could probably use something to prevent her from slouching. This reading pillow, with a sturdy foam interior, soft micro-plush exterior, two-arm support and headrest, will do just that (without the requisite eye roll that comes with any request to stop slumping over). It comes in a range of colors that should suit any teen girl's style, from powder blue to baby pink to classic black, and provides quality, comfortable support for any laptop-, tablet- or book-based activity she gets up to.

Get the Husband Reading Pillow from Amazon for $79.95

3. For the girl who needs a cute way to keep essentials on hand

Best gifts for teen girls: Thread wallet
Best gifts for teen girls: Thread wallet

Whether she's a newly licensed driver, has just gotten her first debit or credit card or is flush with babysitting cash, she'll need an easy way to keep the important stuff on her. This minimalistic wallet from beloved-by-teens brand Thread holds the essentials—ID, a credit card or two and a few bills—without weighing her down. It also comes in a bunch of colors and patterns including stripes, palm fronds and Hawaiian florals, so she can maintain her own style, even if all her friends already have a wallet from the same brand.

Get a Thread wallet from Amazon for $16

4. For the TikTokker: A Popsocket

Best gifts for teen girls: Popsocket
Best gifts for teen girls: Popsocket

A Popsocket is a gadget that sticks to the back of a phone or phone case and extends out, accordian-style, to create an easy carrying handle or stand. This makes it more comfortable to talk on the phone, FaceTime, take photos and in general hold a phone (which technically is not surgically affixed to a teen girls hand).

We love the classic swappable grip Popsocket, which has a thin plastic base with an adhesive back and an expandable stem that provides an easy grip or allows it to lie flat when needed. But what gets the most attention is the decorative disc on the end, available in colors and patterns such as genuine rose quartz, funky plated enamel, glittery stars and even a Burt's Bee's lip balm pot.

Shop Popsockets starting at $8

5. For the girl who’s always looking for her mask: Athleta Everyday Masks

Best gifts for teen girls: Athleta face masks
Best gifts for teen girls: Athleta face masks

Sometimes, essential items make the best gifts. And masks are about as essential as it gets right now—but, like any item you take anywhere you go, they can also be easy to misplace.

This is (part of) the reason why we love Athleta’s Everyday Masks. They’re our top choice among a bunch of other face masks we tested, with a sleek look and thin but triple-lined fabric, which gives the wearer ample protection but still make it easy to move around.They cost is $30 for a pack of five, which evens out to $6 a mask.

Because they come in a five-pack, it won’t be the worst thing in the world if she loses one—but they’re so great, she'll definitely want to hold onto them all.

Get Athleta Everyday Non-medical Mask 5 Pack from Athleta for $30

6. The girl who loves having her hair done but hates doing it herself: The Revlon One-Step

Best gifts for teen girls: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Best gifts for teen girls: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Dealing with your hair as a teenager can be rough. If you know a girl who craves regular blow-outs, but doesn’t have the funds for salon visits or want to deal with a wrangling a blow dryer and flat iron, she’ll love the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer. This tool looks like a round brush, with tufted bristles and nylon pins, but it blows hot air from within the barrel. This allows users to brush it through wet hair to detangle and dry it completely, giving hair a sleek, blown-out look in a fraction of the time it might take to blow it dry then iron it flat.

In short, it’s a low-maintenance tool that can help any teen girl deal with her hair in a snap, so she has more time to think about and do things that are actually fun for her.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer from Ulta for $59.99

7. For the eco-friendly hydrator: Hydro Flask

Best gifts for teen girls: Hydro Flask
Best gifts for teen girls: Hydro Flask

The Hydro Flask is the status-symbol water bottle of the moment—and it doesn't hurt that it's also a great hydration vessel. It performed well in our test of the best water bottles, in which we found that it keeps liquids at their intended temperatures for hours without creating condensation on the outside of the bottle. Hydro Flask also comes in a wide range of colors, like icy blue, jade, pink and more, so the teen in your life will want to carry it around wherever they go.

Get the Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 18 Ounce Water Bottle from Backcountry for $29.95

8. For the girl who loves makeup: Rare Beauty Liquid Blush and Lip Balm

Best gifts for teen girls: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Best gifts for teen girls: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Early in September, Selena Gomez debuted a new beauty line at Sephora, called Rare Beauty—and, unsurprisingly, it’s already a big hit. The former Disney starlet has enough clout to make even the most mediocre of makeup lines successful, but Rare Beauty is actually worth the hype, according to our reviewer.

Almost everything in the line could make a good gift for a makeup lover, depending on what the teen girl you’re buying for wants. But we’re partial to Rare Beauty’s liquid blush and lip balm, both of which are ideal for makeup newbies and connoisseurs alike. The liquid blush comes in a lightweight formula with an easy-access applicator that makes it simple to put on, blend out or build up, depending on whether a slight flush or bold pop of color is desired. And the lip balm offers a soothing, moisturizing feel enhanced with subtle pigmentation that makes it easy to swipe on without looking in the mirror.

9. For the girl who always loses her hair ties: Scrunchies

Best gifts for teen girls: Scrunchies
Best gifts for teen girls: Scrunchies

Hair ties always seem to evaporate and go missing right when you need them most. Help the teen girl in your life replenish her supply with this Scrunchie 10-pack. The set comes with a wide range of colors, textures and fabrics to mix and match with any outfit. Plus, of course, they work well to keep hair tied back throughout the day.

Get the Perfect 10 Scrunchie Set from Urban Outfitters for $18

10. For the Chipotle connoisseur: Burrito Blanket

Best gifts for teen girls: Burrito blanket
Best gifts for teen girls: Burrito blanket

It's hard not to smile—and smell the waft of a fresh, floury, freshly-baked tortilla—when you look at this burrito-inspired blanket. For that reason, it is a must-have gift for anyone whose primary food groups include tortillas, cheese, rice and beans, and would eat at Chipotle every single day if they could. And, let's face it—there are very few people (let alone teens) who don't fall into that category.

Get the Burrito Blanket from Amazon for $30.99

11. For the stylish lounger: Tie-dye sweats

Best gifts for teen girls: Tie-dye sweats
Best gifts for teen girls: Tie-dye sweats

There's no wrong thing to wear when hanging out at home with Netflix and a cup of hot cocoa. But some teen girls will likely say there is one thing that feels especially right— trendy tie-dye sweats, like the kind that started trending on TikTok in March and still haven't slowed down. Any matching tie-dye set should do the trick, but we especially love this jogger and hoodie combo from the brand Love, Fire. Reviewers say the sweats are super-soft, comfy and offer a delightful pop of color wherever they go, whether that's home on the couch or out running errands.

Of course, it's possible that she'd rather make her own tie-dye lounge gear. If that's the case, she'll get a lot of use out of this Jacquard tie-dye kit, which contains enough dye for 15 adult-size shirts.

12. For the skincare enthusiast: A beauty YouTuber’s must-haves

Best gifts for teen girls: Skincare by Hyram essentials
Best gifts for teen girls: Skincare by Hyram essentials

If she’s into skincare—even a little bit—she’s probably attuned to the advice of Hyram Yarbro, a.k.a. Skincare by Hyram, a beauty influencer who has teens on YouTube and TikTok wise to the benefits of cleansing, moisturizing and using SPF regularly.

So, if you’re giving skincare products, you’d better give ones he approves of. Fortunately, Hyram’s “nice” list includes many affordable drugstore staples. This includes Neutrogena Hydroboost Cleansing Lotion (which gently washes off makeup and grime without drying out the skin), CeraVe moisturizing cream (which contains ceramides to protect the skin barrier and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores and cause acne) and Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Mineral Sunscreen (ideal for anyone with sensitive skin or acne-prone, as it’s free of fragrances or other irritants).

Looking for a fancier, splurge-worthy gift with the Hyram seal of approval? Consider the Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Mask, which claims to unclog pores, clear up acne and slough off dead skin cells after a single use, or the Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, which soothes and hydrates irritated skin with cucumber and papaya extracts.

13. For the on-the-go music lover: Apple AirPods Pro

Best gifts for teen girls: Airpods Pro
Best gifts for teen girls: Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro are among the coolest and trendiest tech accessories you can get right now. They're a legitimately great product, too—we called them the best headphones Apple's ever made—with excellent sound quality, true-wireless capabilities and an easy-to-store charging case that comes with your purchase. Also, did we mention that they're cool? Not only will giving them as a present up the status quo of your giftee, they'll earn you some points as well.

If you want to add on to the gift (or your giftee already has AirPods), consider a silicone case cover. The brand Elago sells one with a loop that allows it to be attached to a keychain or lanyard—thus making it tough to lose—prevents the case from getting scuffed and adds a fun pop of color.

Of course, you don't have to shell out the Airpods big bucks for a good pair of Bluetooth earbuds to give. We also love Mpow's affordable Flame earbuds, which are waterproof and have hooks to keep them from falling out of the ears, even during vigorous workouts. And, unlike Airpods, they come in different colors, such as pink, red, black, and blue.

14. For the selfie queen: Insta-worthy face masks

Best gifts for teen girls: Holographic face masks
Best gifts for teen girls: Holographic face masks

Protective face masks, though necessary, may not be every teen girl's gift of choice. But there are face mask with more universal, timeless gift-giving appeal—those of the cosmetic variety, which can be slapped on during a quiet evening at home for a soothing, rejuvenating effect. We especially love these holographic sheet masks—one for the whole face and one for the under-eye area—which refresh and hydrate the face, all while providing a glittery sheen that makes an excellent Snapchat selfie prop.

15. For the photographer: Fujifilm Instax 9 Mini Instant Camera Starter Pack

Best gifts for teen girls: Instant and disposable cameras
Best gifts for teen girls: Instant and disposable cameras

Wallet-sized, instantly printable photos never go out of style. And the Fujifilm Instax 11 is a great way to get them. It's simple to use and produces perfectly vintage-looking snaps with each shot. As a bonus, the camera comes in a range of bright, peppy colors—like "blush pink" and "sky blue"—so the camera looks fun in addition to being fun.

For a slightly less instant (but no less delightful) option, consider a classic disposable camera. Urban Outfitters carries a bunch outfitted in stylish skins, such as cherries, butterflies, cow print and more. Each camera has 17 exposures, so it's a great way to document a single event. (But you may want to Google where she can get the photos developed nearby first.)

16. For the self-care devotee: A mix of trendy and tried-and-true favorites

Best gifts for teen girls: Glossier Body Hero and Boy Brow
Best gifts for teen girls: Glossier Body Hero and Boy Brow

Personal grooming products can make a great present—as long as you get the right ones from the right brands. We recommend two from Glossier: Boy Brow, the brand's bestselling eyebrow pomade, which fills in brows without making them look overdone, and the Body Hero duo, which gets you shower gel and lotion in the brand's signature scent.

It also can't hurt to throw in some Carmex, a lip balm beloved by so-called VSCO girls and at least one of Reviewed's writers.

17. For the VSCO Girl: Crocs

Best gifts for teen girls: Crocs
Best gifts for teen girls: Crocs

Crocs are cool again (no, seriously—they are). The lightweight rubber clogs are all over Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, so chances are pretty good that they're already on a teen girl's holiday wish list. Browse through the Crocs' vast color selection, which includes lavender, teal and blush pink, to find the best pair for your giftee. It also can't hurt to throw in some Jibbitz as an extra stocking stuffer.

Get the Classic Clog from Crocs for $44.95

18. For the eco-conscious sipper: Sipwell Stainless Steel Straws

Best gifts for teen girls: Sipwell reusable straws
Best gifts for teen girls: Sipwell reusable straws

"Save the turtles" is a popular meme-slash-genuine-sentiment among teens—which means that, if they don't already have some, reusable straws are probably pretty high up on their gift wish list. Our best value pick for reusable straws, the Sipwell stainless steel straws, should be your pick. They're easy to clean, are great for sipping water and iced coffee and don't give whatever you're drinking a metallic taste.

Get Sipwell Stainless Steel Straws from Amazon for $6.89

19. For the girl who always drops her phone: A cool new case

Best gifts for teen girls: Lifeproof Wake Case
Best gifts for teen girls: Lifeproof Wake Case

Smartphones are way too easy to drop. Help your teen girl keep hers intact, even when it slips out of her hand, with one of Lifeproof's Wake cases. This ultra-slim, eco-friendly phone case is made of 85% recycled plastic, but can help phones survive drops of up to six feet. It's also available in sizes for Apple, Samsung and Google phones and comes in colors green, gray, purple and black.

20. For the Netflix fiend: An iPad

Best gifts for teen girls: Apple iPad
Best gifts for teen girls: Apple iPad

Our best value tablet, an iPad, can come in handy for just about everything, from schoolwork to reading books to a secondary—or even replacement—laptop. Whether the teen you give it to uses it to download textbooks or mainline Netflix, it's sure to be appreciated.

Get the Apple iPad from Amazon for $329.99

21. For the girl who always has cold feet: Slipper socks

Best gifts for teen girls: Slipper socks
Best gifts for teen girls: Slipper socks

Few things make a better stocking stuffer than a good pair of slipper socks. (It’s socks in a sock—what could be funnier?) And this particular pair of slipper socks, available in 11 patterns including plaid, chevron, hearts and more, make an especially perfect stocking stuffer.

Faux shearling lines the interior, giving them a cozy, luxurious feel—and a cool, jaunty look if she wants to fold them over—and silicone treads dot the soles, so she can walk around the house without fearing a slip.

Get Pudus Slipper Socks from The Grommet for $20

22. For the girl with a bright outlook: A new pair of sunglasses

Best gifts for teen girls: EyeBuyDirect aviator sunglasses
Best gifts for teen girls: EyeBuyDirect aviator sunglasses

Who doesn’t love a good pair of sunnies? Treat the teen girl in your life to a classic with this pair of aviators—available with black, silver or gold frames—which should work in her wardrobe, no matter what her personal style is. If she wears prescription glasses, you can get the lenses fixed up with her prescription, which can ensure she’s always seeing clearly wherever she is.

Get Good Vibrations Aviator Sunglasses from EyeBuyDirect for $39

23. For the girl whose phone always needs charging: Anker PowerCore

Best gifts for teen girls: Anker portable charger
Best gifts for teen girls: Anker portable charger

Everyone’s phone dies at some point. But a phone dies even quicker if, throughout the day, the user jostles between text messaging, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat on a near-constant loop—which, for many teens, tends to be the case. Help the teen in your life keep their phone alive with this Anker power bank, which is small and compact but holds several charges' worth of juice and can prolong the battery life of any phone for at least a few hours.

Get the Anker PowerCore Slim from Walmart for $29.99

24. For the girl who hates wearing bras: Aerie bralette

Best gifts for teen girls: Aerie bralette
Best gifts for teen girls: Aerie bralette

As any person with breasts knows, bras can be the worst kind of prison, especially the kinds with unforgiving straps and underwires. Fortunately, they don’t have to be, especially if you opt for a bralette.

This one from Aerie makes a great gift, with its pretty lace material, eight color options and cool-looking strappy back. But it’s more than just looks—it also has removable padding, adjustable straps, and a wide, sturdy band, so it provides the support she needs without the discomfort that can come from a "regular" bra.

Get the Garden Party Lace Strappy Bralette from Aerie for $19.97

25. For the pop-up DJ: JBL Flip Waterproof Speaker

Best gifts for teen girls: JBL Flip 5
Best gifts for teen girls: JBL Flip 5

Whether it's in a bedroom or stuffed in a backpack for an impromptu DJing sesh outside, a portable speaker always good to have around. We like the JBL Flip 5, which has great sound quality, a long battery life and solid waterproofing. Because of these factors, it's sure to be a speaker that will stick around for years, even as her music taste changes into college.

Get the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Speaker from Amazon for $119.95

26. For the girl who's going to travel the world (someday): A scratch-off map

Best gifts for teen girls: Luckies Scratch Map
Best gifts for teen girls: Luckies Scratch Map

That international study abroad trip or summer backpacking excursion is probably on hold this year. But if she’s the kind of person who dreams of jaunts to Paris and Bali, you can help her get excited about the places she will go—one day!—with this scratch-off map. Rubbing the shiny gold surface with a coin (or fingernail), reveals a bold pop of color, making each map totally unique to the person who owns it.

Giving the map now gives her the oh-so-satisfying task of scratching off the places she’s already visited, and can only get her more jazzed about seeing new places when she can.

Get the Luckies Scratch Map Deluxe from Uncommon Goods for $32

27. For the first-time shaver: Billie starter kit

Best gifts for teen girls: Billie razors
Best gifts for teen girls: Billie razors

Not all teen girls shave. But for those that do—or are just starting out—it's hard to imagine a better way to do it than with Billie razors. We loved the razor subscription service when we tested it because the razor has incredible mobility that makes it easy to shave any part of the body, and, unlike some subscriptions, it's easy to navigate the ordering process. All this—and its competitive pricing—makes it a great gift for a teen who wants to start shaving but is unsure of what products to get.

For a complete-feeling present, go for Billie's Smooth Operator gift set. This includes the razor, plus four refill blades, a holder for the shower, shave cream and lotion.

28. For the monogram fanatic: Anthropologie monogram necklace

Best gifts for teen girls: Anthropologie monogram necklace
Best gifts for teen girls: Anthropologie monogram necklace

Trends come and go, but monograms are forever. That's why we love this simple block letter monogram necklace from Anthropologie, which allows the wearer to hang a letter—their first name, last name or that of someone they love—around their neck. The letters hang individually, which makes it great for layering with other pieces of jewelry or wearing on its own.

Get the Block Letter Monogram Necklace from Anthropologie for $38

29. For the girl who's obsessed with "The Office": Schrute Farms Sweatshirt

Best gifts for teen girls: Schrute Farms sweatshirt
Best gifts for teen girls: Schrute Farms sweatshirt

If you know, you know. Fortunately, a lot of teens are into "The Office," and will know the not-so-secret meaning behind this sweatshirt, which references the farm owned by resident Office oddball Dwight Schrute. Reviewers of the sweatshirt love its soft, warm material and the fact that it often gets them appreciative nods and smiles from fellow fans of the series.

Get the Schrute Farms Sweatshirt from Etsy for $23.95

30. For the girl who was born in the wrong generation: Crosley C6 record player

Best gifts for teen girls: Crosley C6 Turntable
Best gifts for teen girls: Crosley C6 Turntable

Bowie and The Beatles sound great through a pair of Airpods. But if you know a teen who's becoming a true audiophile—or just watched "High Fidelity" for the first time—she'd probably love to hear her favorite artists on vinyl (yes, that includes Billie Eilish and Harry Styles). In this case, we recommend the Crosley C6, our best value pick in our test of record players. We love the clean sound and cool, retro-inspired look it delivers at an inexpensive price compared to other turntables.

With the C6, she'll get a way to listen to the classics the way they were originally heard—and some motivation to support her local record shop. Pair it with a record crate and she'll be well on her way to starting an impressive music collection.

31. For the girl who’s always moving around: Fitbit Versa 3

Best gifts for teen girls: Fitbit Versa 3
Best gifts for teen girls: Fitbit Versa 3

A fitness tracker can be a great gift for almost anyone. But this newly released Fitbit Versa 3 is an especially great option for any active teen girl. It has a built-in Amazon Alexa and Google voice assistant, which allows the user to check the weather or get reminders with a simple question. It also tracks all kinds of workouts, from runs to bikes to hikes, in addition to measuring step count all day long.

The Versa 3 also allows the user to connect to Bluetooth headphones and control Spotify, Pandora or Deezer, which makes it possible to listen to tunes and podcasts during a workout without lugging around another device. Finally, it tracks sleep, so she can make sure she’s making the most of her zzz’s.

Get the Fitbit Versa 3 from Amazon for $229.95

32. For the anxious period-haver: Thinx Fresh Start Period Kit

Best gifts for teen girls: Thinx
Best gifts for teen girls: Thinx

Part of the teenage experience is getting your (menstrual) period in the middle of (academic) third period and having to excuse yourself to the bathroom to wad up some toilet paper in your underwear and pray that it holds up for the rest of the day. Or, at least, it was—until period underwear came along. (And remote learning, but we digress.)

We tested period panties and loved Thinx the most, because they absorb menstrual fluid quickly and feel just like a regular pair of underwear. You can give your teen a regular pair or the Fresh Start Period Kit, which contains three pairs of underwear designed for people between the ages of 9 to 16 in cute, comfy styles.

This might be a gift better suited to give in private than under the Christmas tree but, no matter what, it will come in handy.

33. For the aspiring YouTuber: A GoPro Vlogging Camera

Best gifts for teen girls: GoPro vlogging camera
Best gifts for teen girls: GoPro vlogging camera

This small but mighty GoPro—our top pick for affordable vlogging cameras—is sure to be appreciated by any YouTube-watcher who's thinking about starting their own channel. It's easy to figure out, has great optics and possesses a deep depth of field, which means the object you're shooting stays in focus no matter how far away you are. It's also waterproof and resistant to drops, so it's well-equipped to withstand accidents and adventures.

If they're really committed to getting in on the influencer game, you can also consider getting them one of GoPro's vlogging packages. This includes the newer Hero 8 camera, plus a light mod, swivel clip and charging cables.

34. For the girl who wants to feel warm and look cool in the snow: Duck boots

Best gifts for teen girls: Duck boots
Best gifts for teen girls: Duck boots

Bean Boots are a classic for a reason. These iconic snow boots— the “original antidote for wet feet,” according to L.L. Bean—keep feet warm, dry and comfy in wind, snow and rain. Their design, with grippy rubber soles and a full-grain rubber upper, hasn’t changed in the 100-plus years they’ve been around, so you don't have to worry about them going out of style. This is good, because they last for many, many years, according to hundreds of happy Bean Boots reviewers.

Love the look of duck boots, but not L.L. Bean’s $139 price? Sperry makes a great dupe. This brand’s pair also has thick and tractioned rubber soles, a sleek leather upper and a similar classic, two-toned look at a more affordable rate of about $70. They also have laces that curl at the boots’ eyelets and hold them around the wearer's feet so they can be slid on and off without having to worry about tying them. Whatever option you go for, it’s a great way to ensure her feet stay toasty and stylish all winter, and for many more to come.

35. For the occasional klutz: Tomtoc laptop sleeve

Best gifts for teen girls: Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case
Best gifts for teen girls: Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Carrying Case

Laptops are easy to drop. Preempt any tech-dropping disasters with this Tomtoc laptop case, which performed well in our test of laptop sleeves. We love its sleek outer appearance, spacious exterior pocket and luxurious-feeling inner lining. Plus, it comes in a few cool colors and patterns such as light pink, blue, floral and more. All together, it should help keep any kind of laptop safe and secure in a stylish, affordable package.

Get the Tomtoc 360 Laptop Carrying Case from Amazon for $21.99

36. For the serious student: HP Envy x360

Best gifts for teen girls: HP Envy x360
Best gifts for teen girls: HP Envy x360

The HP Envy x360 has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop—like a long battery life, bright and colorful screen, and quick operating speeds—for a relatively low price, which makes it a great pick for teens and students. If you know a teen who needs a laptop, this is an excellent choice.

Get the HP Envy x360 from HP Store, starting at $699

37. For the girl who likes looking sleek and feeling comfy: Aerie leggings

Best gifts for teen girls: Aerie leggings
Best gifts for teen girls: Aerie leggings

Leggings have been a teen girl style staple for a long time—and will likely remain so, at least as long as social distancing and virtual activities continue. If the teen in your life needs a new pair (or three), they'll be happy with Aerie's Real Me high-waisted leggings. Reviewers love that they provide opaque coverage, even in lighter colors, and feel soft and supportive. This makes them a great option for any teen girl, whether she's wearing them to exercise, go for a walk or hang out around the house.

Get Real Me High Waisted Legging from Aerie for $26.97

38. For the bracelet stacker: Pura Vida bracelets

Best gifts for teen girls: Pura Vida bracelets
Best gifts for teen girls: Pura Vida bracelets

Even a teen who’s never been much for jewelry will appreciate these stackable, surfer-chic Pura Vida bracelets, which can be worn all the time and withstand vigorous activity.

Pick and choose between individual bracelets or themed sets—like the Dreaming Out Loud or Wanderlust pack—or go for the subscription package, so they can add to their stack each month.

Shop Pura Vida bracelets starting at $6

39. For the low-key stylist: J. Crew Slim Perfect T-Shirt

Best gifts for teen girls: Slim Perfect Tee
Best gifts for teen girls: Slim Perfect Tee

A simple-yet-sturdy tee is a fantastic addition to any high schooler or college student's wardrobe, because they can help the wearer look presentable and distinguished without putting in too much effort. We love the Slim Perfect t-shirt from J. Crew because it's soft, opaque—even in white—and has more coverage on the shoulders than most tees, so it's easy to dress up.

Get the Slim Perfect T-Shirt from J. Crew for $29.50

40. For the girl who likes to rewatch the classics: Disney+

Best gifts for teen girls: Disney+
Best gifts for teen girls: Disney+

Whether Mom and Dad drew the line at getting one more streaming service, or she just doesn't want to bum off her parents' account anymore, a Disney+ subscription of one's own can be a powerful thing.

A full year of access is $69.99 (or $6.99 a month), and with it, she can watch old favorites from her childhood, plus newer movies and shows such as "Black Panther," "Hamilton," and "Mulan." To really sweeten the gift, you can make it a package with Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month. No matter what you opt for, she’ll stay entertained throughout the cold winter months ahead. And who knows? Maybe she’ll even share the service with her parents.

Get Disney+ for $6.99 a month/$69.99 a year or Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99 a month

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 40 best gifts for teenage girls - Cool gift ideas teen girls actually want

Latest Stories

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," and referred to the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Top trending Google searches of 2020 included 'how to cut men's hair at home' and 'where is my stimulus money'

  • UAE official lauds efforts to strengthen Gulf unity

    The United Arab Emirates appreciates efforts by Kuwait and the United States to strengthen Gulf Arab unity, a senior Emirati official said on Tuesday in a reference to a row with Qatar that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran. Kuwait and Saudi Arabia said last Friday that progress had been made towards resolving the dispute that has seen Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt sever diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar since mid-2017.

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Chinese Spy Worked as a Fundraiser for Eric Swalwell

    A suspected Chinese intelligence operative developed relationships with a number of American politicians as part of a Chinese political intelligence operation that ended in 2015, including Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell, for whom Christine Fang helped fundraise.Fang helped fundraise for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, a year-long investigation found, citing a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. She also helped place at least one intern in the California Democrat's office.There is no evidence in Federal Election Commission records that Fang herself donated to Swalwell's campaign. Donations from foreign nationals are illegal.Between 2011 and 2015, Fang also developed close ties with several other local and national U.S. politicians across the country, particularly in the Bay Area, according to the Axios investigation, which cites current and former U.S. intelligence officials and one former elected official.She also had romantic or sexual relationships with at least two Midwestern mayors over a three-year period. Fang, who was in her late 20s or early 30s at the time, was enrolled as a student at California State University, East Bay.Fang also helped fundraise for former Democratic presidential candidate Representative Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii in 2013. Gabbard's office said Gabbard has no recollection of meeting Fang. The next year, Fang, volunteered for California Democratic congressman Ro Khanna's failed bid for House in 2014. Khanna won election to the House in 2016.Swalwell declined to participate in the Axios story in order to "protect information that might be classified.""Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI," Swalwell's office said.In 2015, federal investigators briefed Swalwell on their concerns regarding Fang, at which point he severed all his ties with her. He has not been accused of any misbehavior.U.S. officials have determined that Fang's purpose for her presence in the country was to cultivate connections with rising U.S. officials in order to later influence them on policy related to China.

  • Rudy Giuliani says 'you can overdo the mask' while in hospital for COVID-19 after ignoring mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines

    Giuliani told a radio channel that the coronavirus is "curable," and added, "When you're a celebrity, they're worried if something happens to you."

  • White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it includes some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.A bipartisan group of legislators is working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19 Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup

  • China's Wang vows to uphold trade deal during Biden administration: U.S. business group

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured U.S. executives during a videoconference on Sunday that Beijing remained committed to the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, the head of the US-China Business Council said. Wang's comments to the business group come amid recent moves by the government of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on Chinese military companies and box incoming President-elect Joe Biden into hardline positions on Beijing.

  • German prosecutors 'have evidence' suspect killed Madeleine McCann

    There is compelling evidence the German prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann killed her but it cannot be shared with the public, German prosecutors said on Tuesday. “If you knew the evidence we had you would come to the same conclusion as I do,” Hans Christian Wolters, the prosecutor in charge of the case told the BBC. “But I can't give you details because we don't want the accused to know what we have on him — these are tactical considerations.” Christian Brückner, a 43-year-old convicted paedophile and rapist, was named as a suspect in the toddler’s disappearance in June, but is yet to be charged in connection with the case. German prosecutors say that while they have evidence against him it is not yet enough to secure a conviction. “I can't promise, I can't guarantee that we have enough to bring a charge but I'm very confident because what we have so far doesn't allow any other conclusion at all,” Mr Wolters told the BBC. The claim comes days after Scotland Yard said it had yet to see any evidence that Madeleine was dead or had been murdered, and that it was still treating her case as a missing persons inquiry. “I would not expect necessarily, every single piece of material to be shared with us. I'm sure they're sharing the relevant things at the relevant times with us. We are working really, really closely with them,” Dame Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner said. Last month, an internal Portuguese police memo was leaked to the press which described its officers as “shocked” after a briefing from German prosecutors on their evidence against Brückner. Portuguese police left the meeting convinced the Germans have “no evidence, just speculation” and were determined to “keep Brückner in prison at all costs”, according to the memo.

  • San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

    Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can get to attract businesses and well-paid taxpayers. This couldn’t come at a worse time.So, what is this new tax? Supporters call it the “overpaid executive tax.” (Kudos to them for framing so bluntly.) Technically, the citywide tax will operate as a levy of at least 0.1 percent on companies that pay their CEO more than 100 times the median pay of their workforce. That 0.1 percent tax can reach as high as 0.6 percent depending on how far above the company’s median pay the CEO’s total compensation is. Embedded in the name attached to this new legislation is the belief that disinterested third parties should determine fair and appropriate pay. Whether that be city bureaucrats or voters unconnected to the company in question, the notion that such actors should serve as the arbiters of proper pay levels is nothing more than a form of price-and-wage control. An easy retort to my concern here may be, “Why care about a mere 0.1 percent hit?”Well, if what we are seeking to address is really egregious, unfair, socially contemptible income inequality -- robber-baron stuff -- why should we stop at 0.1 percent? In other words, if the rationale for this 0.1 percent is what its proponents say it is, why are we only talking about 0.1 percent? If a Silicon Valley tech billionaire makes an amount considered to be unfair relative to the money paid to, in all probability, administrative support staff, shouldn’t voters and bureaucrats up the ante here, seeking far more than a 0.1 percent surtax?The fatal flaw of this bill and others like it lies in the idea that fair compensation should be defined by people other than those who have skin in the game -- namely, a company’s principals, board of directors, and ultimately the shareholders to whom it reports. Once one concedes the principle that legislative intervention is required to force those within a company to change the way it pays people, the door is opened to an arbitrary exercise of power. Make no mistake: There is no magic behind the 0.1 percent figure. Setting the tax at that level was arbitrary, and arbitrary judgments are easy to change. Sure, it remains there today, but perhaps 1 percent or 5 percent will be the “right” number next year. And perhaps even higher the year after that. The lack of limiting principle here is frightening, and the slippery slope is easy enough to see.Making it all the more dangerous is that San Francisco is already on the slide. The wealthy are leaving the city in record numbers and at a record pace. And unlike many of the wealthy in New York City still waiting out the pandemic from their beach houses, the San Francisco defectors are not coming back. The very nature of the largest businesses in San Francisco makes them tech-forward, not just able to take advantage of different work environments, but rewarded for doing so. Throw in the recent increase in the transfer tax on expensive real estate in the city, and the slew of recent business tax increases embedded in Proposition F, and there is almost no confusing the message the city is sending to wealthy businesses and their proprietors: Your kind is not wanted here.This brings us back to the key practical problem faced by those who want to soak the rich in a city or a state. In a country that allows mobility, there is no reason for a wealthy employer to stay in inhospitable business environments. San Francisco’s new wealth tax seeks to address that by saying businesses must pay the 0.1 percent tax if they have any office presence in the city, even if they are not headquartered in San Francisco. Why quit while you’re behind? Force company headquarters out, and their satellite offices too.Every day brings a new headline of high-profile companies and executives leaving the Golden State. The 13.3 percent top state tax rate is punitive enough. The regulatory environment is infamous. And while tech company CEOs may not mind the stratospheric price of real estate, their employees certainly do. What a COVID-damaged city such as San Francisco needs is to plead with Sacramento to decrease taxes and regulations, so that its city can retain major revenue contributors. Instead, it has chosen to add insult to injury by adding to incentives to leave the state, and even more inexplicably, by encouraging those who stay in the state to do so just outside the city. That’s right -- San Francisco may not just push successful tech companies to Denver and Austin -- they may even push them to Palo Alto!And while we’re discussing this sort of approach to taxation, it’s worth adding that a true wealth tax on the balance sheets of ultra-high net-worth people does not work. As I wrote back when Elizabeth Warren raised the issue during her presidential campaign, the rationale is misguided, the legal propriety is dubious, the amount of money it raises is over-stated, and the misallocations of capital that it creates are significant. San Francisco’s modified version of a wealth tax is equally misguided. It will lead to diminished revenue as more businesses leave the city, and even more on top of that as new businesses seek a more friendly neighborhood in which to start. Income inequality is not solved by making poor people poorer, or by making them unemployed.San Francisco would be wiser to pursue what it is chartered to do as a city -- addressing high crime and homelessness -- rather than what it is inherently incapable of doing -- serving as the arbiter of what wages should be. So far, it is not doing either very well.

  • White Male Conservatives Think They’re America’s Real Victims

    Conservatives have officially become a sad group of angry, bitter, whining, radicalized, and mostly white men, who fear being made irrelevant by the inevitable demographic changes of America’s 21st century and as such now call themselves, wait for it, “victims.”At his campaign rally in Georgia this weekend, President Trump assured his maskless followers, “We’re all victims. Everybody here, all these thousands of people here tonight, they’re all victims. Every one of you.”What a stunning declaration of powerlessness, one that prompts the question: victims of who and what, Mr. President? I’m so glad you asked.They are victims of the younger, more diverse America that rejected Trump and voted for Joe Biden. They are victims of their own white male aggrievement and resentment. Yes, Trump increased his vote share among white women, but it’s men like him—older, wealthier, powerful—who are leading the way toward the politics of victimhood.The Authoritarian Threat in This Country Isn’t SocialismThey lie, openly. They distort the truth. They claim that their heritage is being stolen from them when confederate flags and monuments are removed from public places. They rail against critical race theory, diversity and inclusion training, calls for social justice and police reform, and label it “socialism,” which they associate with every Democrat from AOC to Biden.These folks are mad. But more than that they are foul hypocrites.One of my most prized possessions used to be my autographed copy of The Book of Virtues by former U.S. Secretary of Education and devout conservative Bill Bennett. Bill had been a man of virtue and a defender of the U.S. Constitution until Donald J. Trump became president of the United States. All of that went out the window as he joined Paula White, Franklin Graham, Pat Robertson, Newt Gingrich, and so many so-called Christian conservatives in sucking up to an openly bigoted, sexist Birther who cheats on his wives, pays off porn stars, gropes young beauty pageant contestants, and has been accused credibly of sexual assault by no fewer than 20 women.These supposed conservatives once talked about defeating communism, lifting the poor from poverty, home ownership, and small business growth. They believed in the sanctity of marriage and of family, and the promise of America as a beacon to the world. Now they follow a rudderless fool of a man. A charlatan. A soulless monster who cost countless Americans their lives with his feckless response to COVID-19.Their fearless leader, Donald Trump, has no ideas. He has no hope to offer a nation of sick, ill, mourning people. He only thinks of himself. Everybody is picking on me. They are after me. They are after us. We are all victims.I’ve always admired free market, pro-values, pro-national defense conservative Republicans like Jack Kemp and Jeane Kirkpatrick, who formed “Empower America” in the 1990s. Those two have left us, and I’d like to think they would have known better than to follow a racist creep like Trump.I know that Bennett, who is still with us, did not know better or did not care. After hearing him defend Trump’s attacks on election officials and refusal to concede an election he lost badly, I threw the book Bennett gave me and signed for me in the trash. Where it belongs.I, for one, am trying to understand and remain open to dialogue with these “Trumpsters,” so this past week I invited someone who is a friend, a neighbor, an American conservative, businessman, and yes, Trump 2020 voter onto my One America Podcast, where we talked about how he views the world as a white male conservative. I was enlightened by our dialogue. He was candid. Thoughtful. And he helped me to see beyond Trump’s dumpster fire rhetoric, and after talking with him and truly listening to him, I get how Trump tapped into white frustration in 2016 and 2020 with America’s racial justice, economic justice, and diversity demands.But here’s the bottom line: The vast majority of these New Jack Trump “conservatives” have no values. They hate the U.S. Constitution, which is one that espouses American liberty, and they are victims of their own making. They are so focused on the white male past, where they ran and were in charge of everything, that they can not see the bold, brave, bright, diverse America standing in front of them.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief

    The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans — but eliminate a $300 per week employment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the offer to Pelosi late Tuesday afternoon, he said in a statement.

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.