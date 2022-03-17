35 global companies to start making Pfizer's antiviral pill

·2 min read


A United Nations -backed agency announced Thursday that 35 manufacturers had agreed to produce generic forms of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

Manufacturing companies in 12 countries including Brazil, China, Mexico, India and Serbia are among the 35 that have signed agreements to help produce the drug, known as Paxlovid.

Six companies will focus on producing the substance of the drug and nine companies will produce the product, while the remainder will do both.

This production development was made possible through an agreement made in November between Pfizer and the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a U.N.-backed organization.

The MPP was established in 2010 by Unitaid, a global response group aimed at providing affordable medicines and technologies to poorer countries. The goal of the MPP is to encourage companies to license medicines and technologies through a public health agency to make them more accessible to lower- and middle-income countries.

According to the MPP, this agreement will enable about 53 percent of the world population to have access to Pfizer's antiviral nirmatrelvir, also known as Paxlovid.

Pfizer will not receive royalties from the sale of the antiviral pill made by MPP's other licensees.

"The MPP sublicensees and the additional capacity for COVID-19 treatment they will supply will play a critical role to help ensure that people everywhere, particularly those living in the poorest parts of the world, have equitable access to an oral treatment option against COVID-19," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said.

The MPP said that these companies were able to meet its standards for "production capacity [and] regulatory compliance, as well as international standards for quality-assured medicines."

MPP Executive Director Charles Gore said in a statement, "Nirmatrelvir is a new product and requires substantial manufacturing capabilities to produce, and we have been very impressed with the quality of manufacturing demonstrated by these companies."

Recommended Stories

  • Generic drugmakers sign on to make cheap version of Pfizer COVID pill

    Thirty five generic drugmakers around the world will make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply the treatment in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday. Pfizer struck a deal last year with the group to allow generic drugmakers to make the pills for 95 low- and middle-income countries. Paxlovid is expected to be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19 after it reduced hospitalizations in high-risk patients by around 90% in a clinical trial.

  • Coronavirus: China to use Pfizer antiviral pills amid COVID outbreak and lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to report that China will use Pfizer's antiviral pills to help combat COVID-19 as the country-wide lockdown continues.&nbsp;

  • The Kremlin says it's 'unacceptable and unforgivable' for Biden to call Putin a 'war criminal'

    Biden doubled down on his criticism of Putin on Thursday, calling the Russian leader's actions "inhumane."

  • Top Russian general reportedly detained as Putin targets 'traitors' amid Ukraine invasion

    Gen. Roman Gavrilov, deputy chief of Russian National Guard "Rosgvardia" was reportedly detained Thursday as Russian President Vladimir Putin promised a "purification" of his country to weed out "traitors."

  • Blinken calls Russian atrocities 'war crime', warns of chemical attacks

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said that he views Russian atrocities in Ukraine as war crimes and raised warnings that Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting the stage for a potential chemical weapons attack, saying the isolated leader "may be growing more desperate." "Today, we have a strong sense of what Russia could do next," Blinken said in remarks from the State Department. "We believe that Moscow may be setting the...

  • Ukraine invasion: Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the rouble's value sinks

    Major Chinese Android smartphone brands are seeing robust demand this month in Russia, boosted by increased local consumer spending on essential electronics devices, as international sanctions against the invasion of Ukraine sent the rouble in free fall. "Russian retailers are setting the price higher every few days to make up for the exchange loss," said Ivan Lam, Hong Kong-based analyst at Counterpoint Research. "People are buying everything from smartphones to home appliances before the curre

  • Russian ministry says it's 'recording unprecedented attacks' on government websites

    Russia's digital development and communications ministry said in a statement on Thursday it is "recording unprecedented attacks" on government websites and state-run news outlets amid Russia's invasion in Ukraine, The Washington Post reported."We are recording unprecedented attacks on the websites of government authorities," the Russian ministry said, according to the newspaper. "If their capacity at peak times reached 500 GB earlier, it is now...

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.

  • Pfizer is reportedly seeking approval for a 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors

    Pfizer is reportedly seeking approval for a 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccines for seniors

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Moderna's COVID shot gets Canada authorization for kids aged 6 to 11

    The vaccine, branded Spikevax, was recently cleared for use among kids in the same age group in Australia and the European Union. Moderna last year said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children aged 6-11 years and safety was comparable to that seen in clinical trials of adolescents and adults. The vaccine, based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, is approved in the United States for people aged 18 and above.

  • Epizyme (EPZM) Down More Than 50% in Past 3 Months: Here's Why

    Epizyme's (EPZM) lead drug, Tazverik, is approved to treat follicular lymphoma and epithelioid sarcoma in the United States. Stiff competition in the target remains an overhang.

  • Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

    The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing a dramatic rise in cases of croup, a dangerous respiratory condition usually seen in babies and toddlers, new data suggest. Croup, which causes a distinctive barking-like cough and high-pitched sounds when patients inhale, happens when viruses cause swelling in the respiratory tract that makes it hard to breathe. From the start of the pandemic until mid-January 2022, emergency physicians at Boston Children's Hospital treated 75 children with croup, all but one of whom had COVID infections.

  • Adagene Shares Pop After FDA Clears Phase 1b/2 Trial For ADG126/Keytruda Combo Therapy In Solid Tumors

    The FDA has cleared Adagene Inc's (NASDAQ: ADAG) Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of its anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb), ADG126, in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The global trial (ADG126-P001 / KEYNOTE-C98) will evaluate patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. The ADG126-P001 trial is expected to dose the first patients soon. The trial is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for ADG126 in combina

  • Britain approves AstraZeneca's preventative COVID therapy

    Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic as infections surge globally. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Thursday. Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem, the World Health Organization said this week, warning nations to remain vigilant.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech Seek FDA Nod for 4th COVID Shot in Older Adults

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) believe that for individuals to be adequately protected, additional booster doses of COVID vaccines are needed.

  • EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

    Vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to target Omicron after data showing that two initial COVID-19 vaccine doses provide only partial protection against the variant. Based on data for Omicron-specific vaccines, the agency will decide on a timeline for the potential granting of approval. The agency hopes to have the data this summer, thereby increasing the chances of a vaccine being available for use in the autumn, said Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy.

  • Pfizer's Covid vaccine safe in people with prior myocarditis, study says

    The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to be safe in people previously diagnosed with myocarditis, according to a small study presented Thursday at a Euro

  • Seagen's (SGEN) Cancer Drugs Aid Growth, Stiff Rivalry a Woe

    Seagen (SGEN) focuses on improving sales of its marketed drugs that are approved for different types of cancer indications. Stiff competition in the target market remains a woe.

  • Biogen publishes Alzheimer's drug data in lesser-known journal

    Biogen Inc on Wednesday published long-awaited results of studies supporting approval of its Alzheimer's drug in a lesser-known medical journal whose editor was a leader on the research, adding controversy to the already troubled treatment. The data on the drug Aduhelm - the first treatment for the mind-wasting disease to win U.S. approval in 20 years - was published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, for which Dr. Paul Aisen, who is also a second author on the studies, serves at editor-in-chief. Biogen presented the studies earlier on Wednesday at an Alzheimer's meeting in Barcelona.