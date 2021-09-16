These 35 Goods Have Seen the Biggest Recent Increase in Price

Inflation has been in full swing in recent months with everything from new vehicles to chicken wings seeing rapid increases in price. For some consumers, that’s a problem, especially with the unemployment rate remaining high in some sectors.

Combine that with the fact that federal unemployment benefits ended at the beginning of September and it seems likely that many people will be adversely affected.

Although inflation is high right now, that figure represents the entire economy. But not every product/service is the same, and some have increased in price faster than others. In fact, some items have even gotten cheaper.

One thing to notice in this gallery is that nearly every product/service in this gallery has seen its price increases level off in the June-July 2021 time period. Some have even gone negative.

But as far as over the last year, let’s dive right in and take a look at which items increased in price the most between July 2020 and July 2021.

Last updated: Sept. 16, 2021

35. Medical Care Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: -2.1%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

34. Medical Care Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 0.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

33. Nonalcoholic Beverages and Beverage Materials

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.1%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

32. Other Food at Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.3%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%

31. Cereals and Bakery Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.5%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.0%

30. Motor Vehicle Insurance

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.6%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.4%

29. Dairy and Related Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

28. Rent of Primary Residence

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 1.9%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.2%

27. Fruits and Vegetables

  • Percent change, July 2020 - July 2021: 2.2%

  • Percent change, June 2021 - July 2021: -0.7%

25. Alcoholic Beverages

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.1%

26. Owners' Equivalent Rent of Residences

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

24. Food at Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.6%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%

22. Shelter

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

23. Hospital Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

21. Services Less Energy Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 2.9%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.3%

20. Food

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.7%

19. Physicians' Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 3.9%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%

18. Electricity

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

17. Motor Vehicle Maintenance and Repair

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.1%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.9%

16. Apparel

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.2%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -1.0%

15. Food Away From Home

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 4.6%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

14. Meats, Poultry, Fish and Eggs

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 5.9%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.4%

13. Transportation Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -0.8%

12. Tobacco and Smoking Products

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.5%

11. New Vehicles

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 6.4%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.5%

10. Energy Services

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 7.2%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

9. Commodities Less Food and Energy Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 8.5%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.4%

8. Airline Fares

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: -5.1%

7. Utility (Piped) Gas Service

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 19%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.9%

6. Energy

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 23.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 1.7%

5. Fuel Oil

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 39.1%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.6%

4. Energy Commodities

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.2%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.4%

3. Motor Fuel

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.6%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%

2. Used Cars and Trucks

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.7%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 0.8%

1. Gasoline (All Types)

  • Percent change, July 2020-July 2021: 41.8%

  • Percent change, June 2021-July 2021: 2.5%

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the Burau of Labor Statistics " Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U): U. S. city average, by expenditure category" July 2021 data to find which goods had seen the biggest increase in price. Only the unadjusted percent change in price from July 2020 to July 2021 was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of Sept. 2, 2021.

