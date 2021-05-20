The 35 House Republicans who defied Trump and voted for the January 6 commission

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
capitol riot military
Rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on January 6. AP Photo

  • Thirty-five House Republicans voted for an investigation into the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • Republicans critical of President Trump's role in the events broke ranks to vote for the probe.

  • The vote underscores the division within the GOP over Trump's influence on the party's direction.

Thirty-five House Republicans on Wednesday voted in favor of a bill to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump this week urged Republican lawmakers to oppose it, saying in a statement: "Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left."

The result underscores the ongoing division within the GOP over Trump's role in and influence over the party's direction, with many Republicans who had criticized the former president for his role in the events of January 6 - including Rep. Liz Cheney - breaking ranks to vote in favor of establishing a commission.

The bill passed by a vote of 252-175 and was opposed by GOP leadership, Insider's Grace Panetta and Charles Davis reported.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke out against the bill, saying the commission "does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America," and House Republican leadership on Tuesday also tried to pressure GOP lawmakers to vote against it, Punchbowl News reported.

The 35 House Republicans who broke ranks to vote in favor of the bill, GovTrack.us showed:

  • French Hill, Arkansas

  • Steve Womack, Arkansas

  • David Valadao, California

  • Carlos Gimenez, Florida

  • Maria Salazar, Florida

  • Mike Simpson, Idaho

  • Rodney Davis, Illinois

  • Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

  • Trey Hollingsworth, Indiana

  • Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa

  • Meijer Peter, Michigan

  • Fred Upton, Michigan

  • Michael Guest, Mississippi

  • Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska

  • Don Bacon, Nebraska

  • Chris Smith, New Jersey

  • Andrew Garbarino, New York

  • Tom Reed, New York

  • John Katko, New York

  • Chris Jacobs, New York

  • David Joyce, Ohio

  • Anthony Gonzalez, Ohio

  • Stephanie Bice, Oklahoma

  • Cliff Bentz, Oregon

  • Brian Fitzpatrick, Pennsylvania

  • Tom Rice, South Carolina

  • Dusty Johnson, South Dakota

  • Van Taylor, Texas

  • Tony Gonzales, Texas

  • Blake Moore, Utah

  • John Curtis, Utah

  • Jaime Herrera Beutler, Washington

  • Dan Newhouse, Washington

  • David McKinley, West Virginia

  • Liz Cheney, Wyoming

"I'm happy to put a light on all the facts and timelines," said Rep. Don Bacon, ABC News reported, before his vote in favor of the bill. The list was first reported by CNN.

The bill is meant to establish a 10-member bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 riot and publish a report by December 31 with "findings regarding the facts and causes of the attack." Five members are expected to be chosen by Democratic leaders in the House and five members are expected to be chosen by GOP leaders.

