35+ Lowe’s deals that rival Prime Day prices—save on Craftsman, DeWalt, LG before Black Friday 2022

Need to get your home in tip-top shape before the holidays? We've got you covered. Amazon's October Prime Day is happening next week and Lowe's just dropped tons of early Black Friday deals on tools, appliances, outdoor equipment and so much more. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns right now.

With the Prime Early Access sale starting Tuesday, October 11, Lowe's is coming in strong with an epic lineup of competing deals. Whether you need to tackle some fall lawn care or are gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these deals on Craftsman, LG and DeWalt are sure to hit the spot.

The best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's Prime Day deals available right now, including the top-rated LG WashTower WKEX200HBA, one of our favorite laundry centers.

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators and more at Lowe's.

Save on appliances for your kitchen and bathroom with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

Home and outdoor deals at Lowe's

It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive furniture items on sale. Jazz up your interiors and exteriors with markdowns on everything from ceiling fans to gas fire pits at Lowe's.

Shop Prime Day-level deals on patio furniture and yard tools at Lowe's.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like LED lightbulbs and Google Nest security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

Shop early Black Friday deals on smart home devices before Amazon's October Prime Day.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Kobalt drills and combo kits now.

Find markdowns on DeWalt, Kobalt and Craftsman tools with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2022?

Amazon's October Prime Day, dubbed Prime Early Access, starts on Tuesday, October 11 and continues through Wednesday, October 12. Although Prime Day sales are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, everyone can shop early Black Friday deals at other online retailers (like Lowe's) starting right now.

What is the Amazon Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular Black Friday-level deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Gear up for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the rock-bottom prices in just two weeks.

What stores are offering competing Amazon Prime Day deals?

Many other online retailers are also running competing Prime Day sales ahead of Black Friday 2022, including Lowe's, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart, Target and Wayfair. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account, it may be a good idea to shop for alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

If you're after furniture, tools or other home improvement must-haves, don't pass up deals at Lowe's. The mega retailer is already offering tons of early Black Friday markdowns on customer-favorite brands like GE and Samsung.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Amazon's Prime Day savings are exclusive to Prime members. If you aren't already a subscriber, you can sign up for Prime now to access the event ahead of Black Friday 2022.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, most other major online retailers—such as Lowe's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Samsung and Target—are already offering reduced prices to compete with the October Prime Day deals.

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Early Black Friday deals are already live at Lowe's. The home improvement retailer is offering blowout bargains on everything from tools and furniture to appliances and smart home essentials. Get a head start on all your holiday shopping by snagging the discounts before stock sells out, plus look for even bigger price cuts next week during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale.

