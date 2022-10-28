35+ Lowe’s early Black Friday deals to shop—save on Craftsman, Samsung, LG and Hisense

Save on appliances, tools and more ahead of Black Friday 2022 with these epic Lowe's deals.

Getting your home in tip-top shape for the holiday season? Lowe's has all your appliance and tool needs covered with incredible early Black Friday deals available now. Score massive savings on dryers, fans, drills, fridges and so much more before the big shopping holiday.

Shop early Black Friday deals at Lowe's

Whether you need to tackle some fall lawn care or are gearing up for a full-blown kitchen renovation ahead of Thanksgiving 2022, these early Black Friday deals on Craftsman, LG and Kobalt are sure to hit the spot. Keep scrolling to get first dibs on all the best home improvements markdowns at Lowe's.

10 best Lowe's deals you can shop right now

Here are our top ten favorite Lowe's early Black Friday deals available now, including the super stylish Samsung Bespoke refrigerator—on sale today only!

Appliance deals at Lowe's

Large appliances and other big-ticket items are subject to some of the deepest discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Find savings on energy-efficient dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators and more at Lowe's.

Save on appliances for your kitchen and bathroom with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

Home and outdoor deals at Lowe's

It is always a great feeling when you can snag expensive furniture items on sale. Jazz up your interiors and exteriors with markdowns on everything from ceiling fans to gas fire pits at Lowe's.

Shop Prime Day-level deals on patio furniture and yard tools at Lowe's.

Smart home deals at Lowe's

Lowe's has a handful of impressive smart home deals available on devices like LED lightbulbs and Swann security cameras—a worthwhile upgrade for any home or apartment.

Shop early Black Friday deals on smart home devices before Amazon's October Prime Day.

Tool deals at Lowe's

For home improvement projects, head to Lowe's to give your tool kit a serious upgrade. Shop deals on Kobalt drills and combo kits now.

Find markdowns on DeWalt, Kobalt and Craftsman tools with these early Black Friday deals at Lowe's.

When do Lowe's Black Friday deals start?

Early Black Friday sales are already live at Lowe's. We expect the retailer to begin offering even more Black Friday deals in November. As Black Friday 2022 approaches on November 25, the home improvement deals should only get better.

What are the best Lowe's early Black Friday deals?

If Lowe's sale is anything like last year, you can expect to see tons of deals on tools, furniture, appliances and more this Black Friday 2022. Be sure to bookmark this page and check our deals coverage to be the first to know about Lowe's sales and Black Friday 2022 deals.

What should I buy at Lowe's Black Friday sale?

From Black Friday 2022 deals and beyond, Lowe's has you covered with its wide range of affordable products. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday deals on must-have tools, furniture, appliances, smart home essentials and so much more. For example, you can perfect your patio with a set of 2 wicker conversation chairs that's 61% off—knocking the $1,77.29 list price down to just $752.70.

Shop early Black Friday deals at Lowe's

