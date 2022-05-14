35 Marysville teachers receive layoff notices after voters reject levy extensions
Thirty-five teachers in the Marysville School District received layoff notices last week, after voters rejected levy measures that would have funded 14-18% of the district’s overall budget.
The district is also not replacing retiring teachers and non-continuing staff.
The “Educational Programs and Operation Levy” and the “Technology and Capital Projects Levy” failed at the polls in February and April, with both receiving less than 50% of votes to accept.
The district is now assessing its budget for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year as it looks to cut spending by $13.5 million.
Other possible reductions in the budget include cuts to athletics and extracurricular activities, reduced bus routes and additional staff layoffs.
Parents, staff and community members have been invited to participate in a survey to rank their priorities in each of the areas impacted by the loss of levy funding for the upcoming school year.
The district’s next work session to discuss the budget impacts is scheduled for May 16 at 4 p.m.at Cedarcrest Middle School. The meeting is open to the public.