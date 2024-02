GOLDSBY, Okla. (KFOR) — All northbound lanes of I-35 at SH-9W near Goldsby are closed due to a semi-truck that caught fire after a crash on Tuesday night.

Semi truck fire on I-35 at SH-9W near Goldsby.

The cause of the crash is still unclear, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an environmental clean-up will have to take place.

Crews estimate that the closures will continue until early Wednesday morning.

