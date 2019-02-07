Take $35 off AVG Internet Security when you purchase tax software from Best Buy

Twitter More

Your W-2s and other tax forms have been rolling in and you might want to put them on the back burner until April, but don’t do that. Take advantage of the tax software sales happening right now.

H&R Block and TurboTax are on sale at Best Buy, plus the retailer is throwing in a one-year subscription to AVG Internet Security for just $4.99 when you purchase tax software — a savings of $35.

You were likely already planning on buying some sort of tax software, but have you thought about protecting your computer from viruses and hackers? Tax season is a big time for hackers because of the massive influx of people inputting personal and financial information into their computers. Protect yourself and your refund this year with AVG. Read more...

