35-year Ohio fire department veteran dies 1 month after retirement

An Ohio fire department veteran died a month after he retired.

Lt. Alan Van Kramer, 55, died on Jan. 3, according to the Madison Fire District in northeastern Ohio.

>> Man allegedly picked up Ohio teen, took her to Florida with plans to marry her

Van Kramer was a 35-year veteran of the Madison Fire District, joining as a paramedic and firefighter in 1988, according to WOIO in Cleveland. He had retired in December.

“Madison Fire District will forever be grateful for his dedication, attention to detail, and his selflessness toward his coworkers. He will be greatly missed,” Madison Fire District shared on social media.

The department also shared a video on social media of medics, fire engines, and law enforcement giving Van Kramer “his last ride.”